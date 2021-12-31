America draws its first preparation match prior to Clausura 2022

One of the teams that will have everyone’s eyes on during the Scream Mexico 2022, is he America clubwell the team Cream blue lost the opportunity to close with the crown a year in which he added more points than any other team in the MX League. Therefore, the directive of Coapa He made an effort to get new players who are up to the challenge, and can provide the fans with the long-awaited star fourteen. Those led by Santiago Solari They will have to demonstrate their ability from Day 1, and remain forceful beyond the Regular Phase.

This morning, America played his first preparation match towards the start of the Closing 2022, facing the Pachuca Club. The Colombian striker, Roger Martinez, advanced to Eagles just 18 minutes after the match started. Later, in the second half, the Tucos they got the tie, a 1-1 that ended up staying in the electronic game until the final whistle.

Given the result, the fans showed that patience with Solari is running out, as the responses were complaints about having drawn against Pachuca, equipment that has not been reinforced to the same level as the America, and still he was able to take away the victory. Although this was only a friendly encounter, the fans Azulcremas They prepare to push their team hard.

Club América’s debut at Grita México 2022

Those of Coapa They will debut in the tournament next Friday, January 7, visiting the Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Thus, Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos could be released as Azulcremas the next week. The last confrontation between these squads was in the Matchday 3 of the last contest, where the Eagles they were imposed two to zero at home.