Amal Clooney and her super healthy diet

Amal Clooney leads a very active life. In addition to her career as a lawyer, her role as the wife of Hollywood star George Clooney places her at full-length gala and celebrity events; And if we add to that her role as an activist and writer, the time in her week is reduced even more. But not enough to not spend quality time with his twins, Alexander Y She clooney. Sticking to such a schedule requires a balanced diet, and it’s just what he’s got at home in the quaint Berkshire town of Sonning on the River Thames. Although we can also see her on vacation at George’s house, on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy, where she also complies with her diet. But what do you eat?

© GettyImages

According to Heat, the mother of the little twins usually has a seaweed soup for breakfast, which is sometimes accompanied by a boiled egg. Lots of protein to start the day! And it seems that Amal follows a Mediterranean fish diet, something very healthy.

At lunchtime, Mrs. Clooney revealed to Vogue who chooses dishes like salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and lemon chicken breast. Of course, these options would not be possible without the help of a personal chef, if applicable. Viviana Frizzi, as revealed to People. A professional who has been with the family since 2013.

© GettyImages

The 43-year-old lawyer also makes room for pizza. Once a week, Viviana prepares this traditional Italian dish. The specialty is Margherita and it is served with salad. At other times, the table also features Lebanese or Indian dishes, as well as sushi or some Italian stews.





Geroge admits the great help they have at home thanks to the chef’s seasoning: “Vivi cooks almost every night for us, because we have the twins. Dating is not as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Also, all of our friends prefer to eat their food rather than go to a local restaurant in Como or London, ”revealed the 60-year-old actor.

© GettyImages

The family is not penalized for snacks, and when it comes to having fun or watching a movie in the private cinema that they have behind their house by the pool. There, a variety of goodies are made to order for the family, including a popcorn maker. Because, watching a movie in your cinema would not be the same without the flavor of the rosettes that we like so much.