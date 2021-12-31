All Upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio Movies and TV Shows

What’s next for Leonardo Dicaprio? In 2019, he reinvigorated his career on the big screen as actor Rick Dalton in Once upon a time in hollywood and starred in the Netflix horror comedy satire. Don’t look up in 2021. Based on his upcoming projects, DiCaprio seems to be returning to biopics and as he’s always busy, both as a performer and as a producer, fans are naturally curious as to which movies he’ll be in next.

Although many people believe that Titanic made DiCaprio a real movie star, he had already co-starred with Robert De Niro in two dramas before then (This boy’s life, Marvins room), and also gave outstanding performances in a number of high-profile films such as What is Gilbert Grape eating Y Romeo + Juliet, among others. In his latest project Don’t look upDiCaprio plays an astronomer trying to prevent the impending destruction of Earth by a gigantic comet. While Don’t look up Has received mixed reviews from critics, DiCaprio’s performance, which is not far removed from his real-life contributions to environmental activism, has been praised.

VIDEO SCREENRANT OF THE DAY

Related: All the movies in which Leonardo DiCaprio has died

DiCaprio has a slew of movies slated for future release. As a producer, DiCaprio has dozens of credits to his name and plans to add more. As an actor, DiCaprio seems to thrive when working with the iconic Martin Scorsese (they have collaborated 5 times so far in the 21st century) and the duo apparently have more projects on the way. That said, some movies have been stuck in development hell for years. Here’s what to expect from DiCaprio’s next race.

Killers of the flower moon





Killers of the flower moon is DiCaprio’s next movie with Martin Scorsese. It will also be his second project with Robert De Niro. Based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann, the film focuses on the murders of wealthy Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma. The narrative parallels the creation of the FBI, with DiCaprio playing a ruthless businessman named Ernest Burkhart. In November 2020, screenwriter Eric Roth revealed (via the “Script Notes” podcast) that DiCaprio forced changes to the script, stating “He won half of [the arguments]. I won half of them. So that’s happening. “ Killers of the flower moon co-stars Robert De Niro as a Texas rancher named William Hale and Brendan Fraser as WS Hamilton. Filming has begun in Oklahoma.

The black hand





Based on Stephan Talty’s 2017 self-titled book “The Black Hand: The Epic War Between A Brilliant Detective And The Deadliest Secret Society,” The black hand will star as DiCaprio chasing what will become the modern American mob as legendary NYPD Joseph Petrosino. Twenty-five years after joining the NYPD, the Sicilian-American Petrosino headed the “Italian Squad” and fought against an organized crime syndicate known as “La Mano Negra”, which would later evolve into what is known today like the mafia. The film’s narrative follows Petrosino’s attempts to stop an Italian-American gang in New York City. The black hand The adaptation was announced in February 2017 and remains in the pre-production phase.

The devil in the white city





In 2010, DiCaprio acquired the film rights to Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The devil in the white city. The story follows a Chicago doctor named HH Holmes, who is now widely recognized as America’s first serial killer. DiCaprio was originally set to star with Scorsese as director; however, the adaptation will now be a miniseries on the Hulu streaming service. DiCaprio and Scorsese will continue to executive produce the project.

Roosevelt





Based on the life of former US President Theodore Roosevelt, this biopic will star DiCaprio in the title role. The project was announced in September 2017, with Scorsese as director. DiCaprio was reportedly drawn to the film because of the subject’s legacy as a conservationist of American forests and parks. Given the Leonardo Dicaprio and Scorsese have started filming Killers of the flower moon, it seems that Roosevelt it may not happen for several years.

Next: Why Martin Scorsese uses so many freeze frames in his movies

Why Doctor Strange didn’t use the memory spell on Thanos in Infinity War

About the Author