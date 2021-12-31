All the secrets of the filming of ‘West Side Story’

The new Maria, Rachel Zegler, is a debutante who had only acted in school plays

Rita Moreno, who was Anita in the 1961 version, plays a role created for her

Spielberg demanded that all actors who played Puerto Ricans be of Latino origin

Ever since musical fans saw the prologue of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom they sensed that Steven Spielberg could make a great title of the genre. Perhaps what no one expected is that he would dare to film a remake of an almost untouchable movie, West Side Story, and the truth is that he has achieved one more masterpiece, with unsuspected frames, a camera that dances to the rhythm of the characters and new choreographies full of energy and dynamism.

One of its main virtues is a cast as unknown as it is brilliant which contributes to authenticity of the proposal with special mention to the new Maria, Rachel Zegler, which is quite a discovery. Do more emphasis on racial and social issues, girls are much more determined and less silly giving a more feminist reading. As regards the orchestration, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, it largely adheres to the musical score to which it approaches with the utmost respect, while some lyrics (such as that of America or I feel pretty) have been slightly altered. A West side story with moments when you want to stand up and clap your hands and that, at the very least, matches the successes of the original or even improves them. Let’s learn the secrets of this exceptional movie.

–Discovering a rookie. Rachel Zegler (Maria) found out from a friend about the casting announcement. I was in his last year of high school and uploaded a video interpreting I feel pretty in Spanish. Two weeks later, they asked him to send another where he would sing Somewhere and read a few lines from the script. Then she got a call inviting her to meet Spielberg and it took six months for her to be chosen. Although Rachel Zegler had played Maria in several theatrical productions of West Side Story, this has been his film debut and the director assures that she is the best Maria he has ever seen.

-From school to set. When Zegler landed the role of Maria, he was about to start rehearsals for his last school musical, Shrek: The Musical, and asked Spielberg if she could still do it despite being cast in the movie. The filmmaker replied that he had produced the Shrek original, so of course I could do it.

-Fighting for Tony. Ansel Elgort intensively prepared for the role of Tony. He submitted videos, worked extensively with his vocal coach and an opera singer coach. When he finally went to audition did not inform anyone that he was ill at the time. When Spielberg found out he invited him to retest to play Tony and got the part right away.

-No playback. The songs One hand, one heart and A boy like that / I have a love They were performed live by the actors. Too Mary, at the request of Elgort himself, as well as Somewhere, sung by the legendary Rita Moreno, Anita in the original film.

-A new character. At first, Rita Moreno said that she would not make a cameo in the film, but finally agreed to play the role of Valentina, which is a reinvention of Doc’s character (brings his widow to life).

-An unexpected encounter. Ariana DeBose, who played the musical series teacher Schmigadoon!, plays the new Anita and shines especially in America. The original, Rita Moreno, when he met her, told him they had to talk, which made him a little scared for what it represented, but then he claims it turned into a delicious lunch.

-An unreleased song. West side story includes a sequence, which is not in the 1961 film, in which the sharks sing a cappella La Borinqueña, a Puerto Rican anthem written in the 19th century during one of the first great uprisings for the independence of Puerto Rico in 1868. The song was banned at that time, as well as its flag.

-Riff, the plump. Actor Mike Faist he had to lose about thirty pounds to play Riff. To recreate it, he was inspired by real photos of young gang members during the 1950s that he discovered while researching his character.

-More faithful to the book. Screenwriter Tony Kushner assures that the film more follows the plot of the original book Arthur Laurents than the previous film adaptation. Laurents himself explained that the 1961 version had a lot of bugs due to “false accents, dialects and costumes”.

-Blessed by Sondheim. The lyricist of the first version and famous composer Stephen Sondheim, recently deceased, was able to see the final cut of the film beforehand and assured that I preferred this movie to the 1961 one.

-All Latinos. To roll this remake, Steven Spielberg insisted that all Latino characters They had to be played by real Latino actors. This condition was non-negotiable and was one of the reasons it took a year to assemble the cast. By decision of the director himself, in the original version there are no English subtitles when the characters speak in Spanish and he justified it by alluding to his respect for having hired a totally Latino cast.

-Distinguishing colors. In this version, Americans wear cool blue clothes, while Latinos wear brown and warm colors. The only exceptions are Valentina, who wears mixed colors (because she was married to an American man), Tony, who starts out wearing a brown and beige jacket; María, in a blue dress during the night of the walk, and Anita, who wears a dark blue dress that same night.

-María Cabello? During the casting it was speculated that singer Camila Cabello had landed the role of Maria. In the end, she was not chosen but, instead, she starred in another musical, the Cinderella from Amazon.

-Dances from scratch. Choreographer Justin Peck was familiar with the original show as he played Bernardo when he was 19 years old, but decided to do not use the original choreography and start from scratch. I wanted the performers to experience what it was like to go from the beginning to the end of a song, so that they had a clear idea of ​​the common thread and the construction of the scene.

-The return of Williams. John Williams, composer of most of Spielberg’s great films, was hired to work as movie musical advisor. Williams had been the lead piano for the soundtrack of the 1961 version.

-Cher Side Story. In addition to the two film adaptations, there have been many productions of the musical around the world, but the most unusual is a condensed version in which Cher played all the roles and even a series of performances at the famous Scala in Milan.

-Censoring transsexuality. Anybodys character is played by Iris Menas, a transsexual person. Producer David Saint is sure that Arthur Laurents, the musical’s libretto, would have approved the decision since he was ahead of his time and assured that he was “the character of a man born in the body of a woman & rdquor ;. Various Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar or Oman asked the director to cut the film to eliminate the character and, by refusing, they censored it.

-West Side Stories. The filming coincided with the filming of In a New York neighborhood and the two they often rolled just a few streets away. Director Jon M. Chu explained that their crews were so close together that the catering truck for Spielberg’s movie would come out in their shots. At one point, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who had made translations into Spanish for the replacement of West side story in 2009, snuck on her set and watched the song roll Mary.

-Fight for the Oscars. The coincidence of both musical films about Latinos this season has caused speculation about a hypothetical number of musical confrontation between the members of both casts at this year’s ceremony. It wouldn’t be bad at all & mldr;

