all Marvel releases for 2022

Regarding the next films, the first release of the year will be the sequel to Doctor Strange, entitled “In the Multiverse of Madness”, scheduled for May 5 and with the direction of Sam raimi, an old connoisseur of the subject, since he directed the Spiderman trilogy starring Tobey Maguire in 2002, 2004 and 2007, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed.

Two months after Benedict Cumberbatch put on the Doctor Strange suit, you will do the same Chris Hemsworth with the return of Thor and his fourth installment, “Love and Thunder”, which will also feature Oscar winners Natalie Portman, Christian Bale -who will play the villain- and the New Zealander Taika waititi, director and screenwriter of the film.

Meanwhile, the director and screenwriter of Pantera Negra, Ryan coogler, will reprise their roles with the sequel to the 2018 film, “Wakanda Forever”, which will be in theaters on November 11.

However, a question mark about that title keeps fans in suspense, since its leading actor passed away last year and the president and creative director of Marvel, Kevin Feige, reported that an interpreter will not be sought to replace him, so it must be another character who embodies a new version of the hero of the film.

At the series level, in the winter it will come out “Ms. Marvel” for Disney plus, which will have the first Muslim character in that film universe, played by the 19-year-old Canadian Iman Vellani, which will have the super power to manipulate its shape and size.

Director James gunn will return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy in a special available in streaming still without a release date but confirmed for 2022, as well as “She-Hulk”, a new series with the Canadian Tatiana Maslany, which will represent the cousin of the Incredible Hulk, played again by Mark Ruffalo.

Finally, the other novelty that will be released by Disney Plus in 2022, still undated, is “Moon Knight”, a series with Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that manifests in various personalities, such as Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.

The new series will be directed by the Egyptian Mohamed Diab and will also have as a co-star Ethan hawke.