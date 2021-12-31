All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for January 2022

New year, new batch of free games. 2022 is here, and the month of January brings with it some very interesting titles for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold subscribers, although without a doubt, this first month of the year the luckiest seem to be PlayStation users.

Playstation plus

Players with an active PS Plus subscription will receive the spinoff Persona 5 Strikers, a game that expands the universe of Person 5 but leave aside the turn-based combat for a more action-packed one, of course, maintaining the spectacular visual appearance and the music style of the previous one. Person. In addition, the well-known racing game is also available Dirt 5.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Playstation 4

Xbox Live with Gold

AND n the case of users with a subscription to Xbox Live with Gold, January 2022 is full of interesting indies. One of these is NeuroVoider, an action title and roguelike with a beautiful and nostalgic visual aspect. An m version also arrives to s recent of one of the most classic games that exist, Space invaders.

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One:

NeuroVoider (available between January 1 and 31 )

Aground (available between January 16 and on February 15 )

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)

Radiant Silvergun (available between January 1 and 15 )

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (available between January 16 and 31 )

In the case of PS Plus, the games are only kept available to users as long as they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available in PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S through backward compatibility.