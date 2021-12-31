Alejandro Speitzer tops Zac Efron on 100 most handsome men list

Millennium Digital

Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer was recognized as part of the male list of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021, where the 100 most handsome men in the world were recognized in 2021.

As the only one in the country to appear in the top, it surpasses international personalities such as Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, Mario Casas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zac Efron, who appear below the actor of ‘Someone has to die’, I know locates in position 79 of the count.

TC Candler is the organization in charge of the count, where they consider personalities from all over the world and all cultures and they judge the “grace, elegance, class, poise, joy, promise, hope … “and other factors on their facesas well as suggestions from around the world from your subscribers on Patreon.

With this, it is the second appearance that the Mexican has in the top, which this year is starring characters such as Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in Marvel, Timothee Chalamet and the members of BTS V and Jungkook.

These are the first 10:

Paing Takhon, actor and model Chris Hemsworth, actor of Thor V, member of BTS Timothee Chalamet, actor Jungkook, member of BTS Henry cavill, actor of Superman Lucien laviscount, actor of the series Emily in Paris Dean schneider, founder of an animal sanctuary in South Africa PewDieDie, youtuber Jason momoa, actor of Aquaman

Also, names like Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Taeyong, Jin, David Beckham, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jack Grealish, Tom Holland, Riz Ahmed, Michael B Jordan or Yann Sommer appear in the list.

Watch the full video where all these names are recognized for their beauty:

