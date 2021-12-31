After criticizing the Kardashian-Jenners, Amy Schumer removes the cheekbones infiltrations she put on

In one of his most famous monologues, Amy schumer She openly criticized the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, referring to them as a group of women who took the faces they were born with as a “slight suggestion” of what they should look like and also wondered if that was the role model we wanted. give to the new generations.

For that same reason, many of her followers have been totally taken by surprise by the latest publication that the comedian has made on Instagram, in which she explains that she has decided to dissolve the infiltrations that got this year on the cheeks, confirming that he had succumbed to a widespread practice among celebrities, and adding that he had also had liposuction.

“Thank you goodbye you can dissolve, because she looked like maleficent“, Amy has recognized about the change she made in her face, with which she had not been satisfied at all.

The popular comedian has clarified that her opinion about cosmetic surgery and the people who visit it has changed considerably since she entered quarantine and gave birth to her first child: “Now my position is: do everything you can to love yourself as you were, but once you turn 40 and go through a cesarean section, do whatever you want to feel good. ”

