8 great sci-fi movies and shows you can’t miss

New Year It means a lot of new movies and shows on Netflix. If they are beloved classics, like GremlinsOr new adventures, like the upcoming Korean zombie drama we are all dead, January offers a host of exciting science fiction and fantasy shows for viewers.

Here are eight movies and TV shows to add to your Netflix streaming list this month.

Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV Shows Airing on Netflix in January 2022

The staff of the upcoming Korean drama. We are all dead. Netflix

In January, Netflix will release a new Korean drama after a group of students fight a zombie virus inside a school. We are all dead It will narrate the students’ battle to survive and escape the school alive. Upcoming Apocalypse Series Is Based On Joo Dong-geun’s Webtoon Now in our school.

Netflix hasn’t given an exact release date for We are all deadHowever, the streaming platform has confirmed that the series will premiere sometime in January 2022.

7. in the cold

Charles Bryce and Cillian O’Sullivan in the Netflix spy drama, in the cold. Netflix

in the cold It’s a new spy drama with a supernatural twist. While Netflix has been silent on what this development entails, we know that the show follows the life of a single mother who is turned upside down when her past as a former Russian agent returns to haunt her and her family.

All eight episodes of the spy series are expected to air on January 28.

Sci-Fi and Fantasy on Netflix in January 2022

6. Gremlins

Coming to Netflix on January 1, director Joe Dante’s horror comedy is a classic. Although it comes out shortly after the Christmas holidays, Gremlins It remains fun entertainment for any time of the year. Whether you’ve seen the movie many times before or haven’t seen the wildly funny movie yet, you’ll be remiss in not automatically adding Gremlins to your waiting list this month.

Of all the Godzilla movies, it’s unlikely anyone has endorsed Roland Emmerich’s 1998 movie… until now. While it’s certainly not the best Godzilla movie, this forgotten ’90s adaptation is definitely a fun way to spend 139 minutes. Watch Matthew Broderick, Ferris Bueller himself, amidst the monster chaos in Godzilla that stands out from the rest.

Godzilla It hits Netflix on January 1.

The late Anne Rice became famous for creating the vampire Lestat in her best-selling book series, The Vampire Diaries. His novels inspired two film adaptations, the first being Gorgeous Gothic Interview with a vampire. Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, the 1994 film is one of the major depictions of vampires in film history.

Airing on Netflix January 1, find out why everyone loves this vampire classic.

Netflix is ​​adding four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies to the streaming platform. New Line Cinema

Cowabunga, my friend! Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo dominated Netflix this month with not just one, but four Teenage Mutant Turtles Films:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Spleen

Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

You can watch (or rewatch) the TMNT trilogy from the 90s or see what the 2007 remake, produced by Michael Bay, is all about. All four films begin airing on January 1.

two. desert

Inma Cuesta and Asir Flores in the new Netflix movie, desert. Netflix

desert This is a new Spanish Netflix movie that follows the quiet life of a lonely family. Away from society, they are disturbed when a terrifying creature enters their lives and challenges the ties between them.

desert It will be available to stream on January 6.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator in the sequel. doomsday. Triple Star Pictures

Terminator promised he would return, and now he has three finisher The movies hit Netflix on January 1. As the movie that started the franchise began, position or dismissalNot streaming on Netflix, its sequels are here to deliver high-octane entertainment this month:

Terminator 2: final judgment

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator salvation

with doomsday As the most popular sci-fi movie on Netflix this month, it will also be interesting to revisit the other one. finisher Sequel, starring primarily Christian Bale enough. We certainly cannot say that we will be bored in January.

What is your favorite science fiction movie? Fill out this form for a chance to get paid to write an article for him. reverse.