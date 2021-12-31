7 series like Emily in Paris to make you fall more in love with fashion

Emily in Paris has returned to Netflix with an upbeat season 2, full of gorgeous looks, crazier encounters, and relationships that unfold under our eyes. Now an established influencer with incredible marketing ideas and a bright future ahead of her, Emily (Lily Collins) might have softened the reluctant hearts of her co-workers and her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), but she has yet to decide who. it’s your heart. Through her bond with Mindy (Ashley Park) and her professional accomplishments, Emily is much closer to finding her place in the city of love and embracing Parisian charm.

With its lighthearted and easily digestible episodes, you probably want more of that comfort factor. With this in mind, here is a list of series that are sure to make you fall in love and fall out of love with fashion, female friendships, and romantic plots.

Gossip girl

We can’t help but appreciate that pep talk from season 1 that Emily did to convince Pierre Cadeault that she wasn’t just a “basic bitch.” The Gossip Girl line fits perfectly into this list of recommendations. Situated on the Upper East Side, a group of students attending an elite school is constantly featured on a tabloid-type blog by the name of “Gossip Girl.” As these privileged characters (and some not-so-privileged ones) grapple with family drama, dark secrets, and love affairs, they are also driven by the idea of ​​discovering the true identity of Gossip Girl.

Sex and the city

If you were in love with Emily’s wardrobe and lush footwear, you’re ready to enjoy Darren Starr’s first over-the-top production. Sex in the City follows renowned columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she tries to demystify relationship questions alongside her three best friends: Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). ). The refined taste for fashion and messy adventures will remind you of Emily’s different couples throughout these two seasons and her desire to balance friendship and love without breaking anyone’s heart. Once you’re done running through its 6 seasons and the And Just Like That reboot, you can’t help but feel so connected to the women of Sex in the City.

Younger

Another project produced by Darren Starr, Younger can be considered the older sister of Emily in Paris. In it, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) is a 40-year-old stay-at-home mom eager to find a job at a publishing house after years off the job market. Once she starts interviewing and applying for different positions, Liza realizes that being hired at her age and level of experience is next to impossible. When she’s mistaken for a 26-year-old at the bar, Liza decides to pretend to be younger to get an assistant job at Empirical. As we watch her go through various awkward situations while embracing the millennial point of view, we can’t help but remember all the struggles Emily went through when she moved to Paris to work at Savoir. Likewise, Liza uses her personality to charm her co-workers and build her career doing what she loves while falling in love.

The Bold Type

Marketing at Savoir isn’t exactly related to working for a popular magazine, but it’s impossible to deny that both professions make you think outside the box and evaluate your personal life. In The Bold Type, we see the behind-the-scenes process of the fast-paced publishing environment through the lens of three close friends who work for Scarlet magazine. Each with their own ideals and dilemmas, Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) must stay together as they grapple with identity crises, love affairs, and female empowerment issues. If you loved seeing how Emily and Mindy help each other find their best, these three women will win you over with their personalities and perspectives in life, too.

The Carrie Diaries

Have you ever wondered what Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw was like as a teenager in New York? Well, there is a series that answers that question. The Carrie Diaries is set in 1984, when Carrie (Anna Sophia Robb) is in her high school years and is going through her first life experiences with her best friends at the time. During the whirlwind of coming of age, Carrie’s father offers her the opportunity to intern in Manhattan. This is the doorway that leads Carrie to fall in love with New York and eventually become the columnist we came to admire in her later years. In the same way that Carrie has to make tough decisions in a new environment, Emily had to adjust to the Parisian lifestyle and culture the hard way.

Jane the virgin

It’s time to bring Emily in Paris’s comic and dramatic nature to life with an even more exaggerated yet entertaining series. In Jane the Virgin, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodríguez) is committed not to have sex before her wedding day, just as her grandmother told her when she was a child. However, to everyone’s surprise, Jane is accidentally artificially inseminated by her boss’s sperm in a casual consultation with a gynecologist, leading to her becoming pregnant despite being a virgin. If this story doesn’t sound crazy enough, you will surely see a lot of soap opera elements in this series.

Love life

Love can be complicated, and Emily and Gabriel's messy relationship only proves this claim. In the same way that Emily tries to make other relationships work during her time in Paris, Love Life protagonist Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) is also going through the same struggle. Throughout the show's first season, we see her navigate romance to find the right person, even when many of her attempts are unsuccessful.