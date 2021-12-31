7 new movies and series for the weekend (Dec 21 – Jan 2)

We have a new list of movie and series premieres of this week that you cannot miss.

To close the year with everything, streaming has prepared the return of Cobra Kai, the arrival of the series of Bob fett and the new movie of Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson which will probably give Netflix many nominations and wins at the biggest movie awards.

Never know what movies and series to watch on the weekend? You are not the only one, but for this we have an infallible selection with everything that arrives (or was released during the week) to the different streaming platforms, so go for the popcorn, prepare your favorite armchair and dedicate yourself to enjoy a few hours entertainment of all genres.

The weekend is to recharge batteries, relax, stop thinking about work and the office, and to achieve that it is a good idea to see all the films Y series (fantasy, horror, drama and documentaries) that have been on your radar during the week, but that you had not been able to see because you were too busy working and finishing pending as if there was no tomorrow.

Now many different things are released every week (Netflix even promised a new movie every weekend) and thankfully most of those releases come on those days when you don’t have to go to work, you can wake up as late as your body allows and be as unproductive as it seems to you. Whether in the movies or streaming, there is always something to watch.

The best thing about this weekend in particular? In series issues, Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett are the two great proposals of the week, along with a documentary that tells the story of the murderer of the United States that they compared with Jack the Ripper, and for a little drama you cannot miss The Lost Daughter.

Movies with the best reviews, series and special programs, your weekend schedule has just been filled with hours and hours of entertainment. These are the premieres of movies and series that you cannot miss.

FILMS:

A Quiet Place (Netflix)

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski They worked together on this horror movie that was one of the best of 2018. The story follows a family that must find a way to survive after the Earth is invaded by aliens who are destroying all humans, and who are attracted by any kind of noise.

The Lost Daughter (Nertflix)

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Directed by Maggie gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, this is one of the Netflix movies that are going for the Oscar. The Lost Daughter is based on the novel by Elena Ferrante and the description reads that “A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her obsession with a young mother staying in a nearby villa awakens memories of her past.” .