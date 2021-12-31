5 movies to watch on New Years while midnight rolls around

Enjoy these movies while you wait for the arrival of 2022. Photo: Getty Images

2022 is just a few hours away and if you are looking for plans while the 12 chimes are ringing, these 5 films are excellent options.

New Year’s Eve

This film brings together various Hollywood stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Efron, Sofía Vergara, Halle Berry, Lea Michele, Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Jessica Parker and many more. The film tells various stories about the New Year’s celebration and in the end we understand how all of them are intertwined.

Ghostbusters II

The second installment of this story came out in 1989 and the story reaches a relevant point precisely on New Years. The four friends must ward off an evil and slimy presence that threatens to invade New York City.

When Harry found Sally

This film is a Christmas classic as the protagonists meet several times on Christmas Eve and New Years. It is perfect if you want to give a romantic touch to the farewell of 2021 and the arrival of 2022.

Last vacation

Queen Latifah stars in a funny comedy in which her character believes she is going to die and decides to live the vacation she has always dreamed of. In a luxurious and expensive hotel, the protagonist lives amazing adventures with friends that she does during her stay.

While you were Sleeping

Sandra Bullock gives life to Lucy, a woman who saves the life of Peter, her secret crush and who falls into a coma. After being mistaken for Peter’s fiancée, Lucy spends Christmas with his family and it is on New Year’s Eve that the man awakens and the protagonist must confront his lies.