5 cocktails to impress on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is approaching, that night in which we will say goodbye to the year 2021 to make way for 2022. Many of you will have your menu all ready, but what if we propose five cocktails to surprise your attendees. In this way you can all toast together at your last dinner of the year.

2 alcoholic cocktails

Guaracha nº2

This cocktail can bring to mind a mojito, for the peppermint and lemon juice, but, without a doubt, it will also appeal to lovers of gin tonic. It is a very simple combination to make.

For this we will need four sprigs of mint, 5 cl. strawberry or raspberry vodka, 4 cl. lemon juice, 4 cl. of sugar syrup, tonic, ice, mint and as decoration, currants. And we will have our cocktail ready to say goodbye in 2021.

Guaracha nº2 Miguel Ayuso

Martini Expresso

Undoubtedly one of the most original proposals that we bring you to give that chic touch to your New Year’s Eve dinner. This cocktail is perfect for those who do not like cava or champagne. It stands out for being a alternative option to coffee that will not leave anyone indifferent. Perfect to serve at the end of dinner.

You will only need 5 cl. of vodka, 2.5 cl. of coffee liqueur, 1.5 cl. of liquid sugar, 5 cl. arabica coffee and ice. And you’ll be the George Clooney of your New Year’s Eve dinner.

Martini Expresso David hidalgo

2 non-alcoholic cocktails

Rogue Mix

This non-alcoholic cocktail is prepared with natural juices. Without a doubt, it is ideal as an option for those people who cannot or do not like to drink alcohol. It is a perfect and refreshing drink to drink between courses or as a welcome cocktail for your guests.

For the preparation you will need: 60 ml. mandarin juice, 60 ml. strawberry juice, 60 ml. of lemon juice and 30 ml. rosemary syrup, ice and fresh dill. These are the ingredients needed to leave your dinner attendees with their mouths open.

Rogue Mix Miguel Ayuso

Shirley temple

This cocktail, also non-alcoholic, is ideal for refreshing New Year’s Eve dinner and keep ourselves energized to give the best entry into the year 2022. And it is that those of us who do not drink alcohol also know how to enjoy life and this is a clear example.

We will simply need 1 liter of lemon-lime soda, 150 grams of canned cherries and an orange. Finally, you can add a splash of grenadine to give the cocktail more color and flavor. We have everything ready to toast.

Shirley temple Other sources

+1 cocktail with and without alcohol

Pina Colada

To finish this list of cocktails we propose you a mythical that can be elaborated so much with alcohol as well as without alcohol. With its innocent appearance and its coconut smell. Pina colada is one of those cocktails that is very easy to prepare.

The ingredients are: With alcohol we will need 250 ml. pineapple juice, 60 ml. coconut milk, 1 tablespoon of condensed milk, 1 slice of pineapple cut into pieces and frozen, 3 ice cubes, 100 ml of white rum, 100 ml of coconut milk, 250 ml of pineapple juice, crushed ice; and to make it without alcohol we will mix 250 ml. pineapple juice, 60 ml. of coconut milk, 1 tablespoon of condensed milk, 1 slice of pineapple cut into pieces and frozen and 3 ice cubes. And to receive the year 2022 in the best way.

Pina Colada Other sources

Read also