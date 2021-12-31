4 very popular actors who have a reputation for being superstitious

Each one has its tricks or lucky charms that allow you to come out more relaxed through life. It can be an object, a habit or a particular tradition that is repeated year after year to drive away bad energy and ensure prosperity in the coming season. And do not forget that … the celebrities they also have their cabal! Two days after starting the 2022, we tell you what are the superstitions of very popular actors that you surely missed.

+ 4 superstitious actors

4. Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood stars must fly from one side of the planet to the other more than once a year to get to different shoots or events. Jennifer Aniston is no exception, although it is difficult for him to accept jobs outside the United States due to his panic to fly by plane who was born after being caught in a thunderstorm. When it’s your only option, the actress enter the cockpit with the right foot and feel the need to touch the aircraft on the outside before going up.

3. Tom Cruise

Tom cruise rose to fame as an American actor and producer when he starred Top gun. Since then, his career has grown significantly, owning a few hits. In all of them, he has not lacked his essential amulet: a handkerchief that he ties in his pocket. It was in this way that he adopted this habit that it became a superstition and that he will not give up for fear of losing his triumph that seems guaranteed.

2. Penelope Cruz

One of Tom Cruise’s ex-partners is nothing less than the actress Penelope Cruz. And apparently they both shared these tricks to avoid bad luck. In the case of the Spanish celebrity, she is convinced that there are bad spirits. According to repeated interviews, to prevent this from changing his energy, he usually rub head for an extended period.

1. John Travolta

You are in time to try this trick for 2022! John Travolta he knows very well what fame, popularity, success and money are all about. But not for that, he stops practicing certain customs that leave him a bit calmer. In your case, your cabal is receive the new year’s celebration by dining on a sea bass with scales. As mentioned by the actor himself, this ensures that he will increase his assets during the next 12 months.