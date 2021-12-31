30 discounted games recommended in Nintendo’s “Happy New Year 2022” offers on the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

We bring you a new and interesting list that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a series of recommendations that have been offered to us from Nintendo Life in relation to offers.

In the compilation that we leave you next, we can take a look at some discounted games that have been recommended to us from the offers of the “Happy New Year 2022” promotion from Nintendo, which lasts until January 12 on the European eShop. Below you have the games together with their discounted prices:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat € 19.99 € 39.99 This War Of Mine € 3.59 € 39.99 Civilization VI € 8.99 € 29.99 Moonlighter € 6.24 € 24.99 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition € 29.99 € 59.99 Moving out € 6.24 € 24.99 Yoshi’s Crafted World € 39.99 € 39.99 Blasphemous € 6.24 € 24.99 Mario Golf: Super Rush € 47.99 € 59.99 Burnout Paradise Remastered € 8.99 € 24.99 Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition € 8.99 € 29.99 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 € 20.99 € 69.99 Biped € 7.32 € 14.95 Darius Cozmic Collection Console € 27.49 € 54.99 Layton’s Mystery Journey € 19.99 € 39.99 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut € 25.99 € 39.99 Little nightmares € 6.99 € 34.99 NEO: The World Ends With You € 29.99 € 59.99 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker € 27.99 € 39.99 Fire Emblem: Three Houses € 39.99 € 59.99 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 € 24.79 € 44.99 Descenders € 12.49 € 24.99 Slay the spire € 9.99 € 24.99 ARMS € 39.99 € 59.99 Persona 5 Strikers € 32.99 € 59.99 SNK 40th Anniversary Collection € 19.99 € 39.99 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus € 15.99 € 39.99 Beyond a Steel Sky € 31.99 € 39.99 DOOM € 27.49 € 54.99 Kaze and the Wild Masks € 19.99 € 29.99 Tetris Effect: Connected € 26.79 € 39.99

You have the complete list of discounts with prices and links to the eShop here. What do you think? Which one do you recommend us? You can share it in the comments.

Via.