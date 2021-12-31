3 ideal movies to celebrate the New Year on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 ideal films to say goodbye to 2021 and receive the New Year with a smile:

Calendar love

Fun comedy ideal to watch during the holidays. “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate vacations because it forces them to spend time with their respective families and have to partake in meals they don’t feel like going to. When they both meet, they decide to do their best for enjoying his free time in any other way, “says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by John Whitesell and stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, Jake Manley, Andrew Bachelo, among others. It lasts 104 minutes.

Rest

Funny 2006 comedy available on Netflix. “Iris, a journalist from London, and Amanda, an editor from Los Angeles, try to escape their romantic problems by exchanging houses for a holiday couple of weeks,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Nancy Meyers and stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Edward Burns, among others. It lasts for 135 minutes.

All my friends are dead

2020 Polish Movie Great To Watch On New Year. “Sex, drugs and emotional surprises. This New Year’s party has an explosive beginning and an unforgettable ending,” indicates the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Jan Belcl and starred Michal Meyer, Adam Woronowicz, Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Adam Turczyk, Nikodem Rozbicki, Monika Krzywkowska, among others. It lasts for 96 minutes.