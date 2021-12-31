2022: television recycling – Levante-EMV

The catalog of the platforms is going to be full of stories that sound like something to us. 2022 will go down in history as the year that fantasy rescued on the small screen. All the successes return. “The Lord of the Rings”, “Game of Thrones”, “Vikings”, “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” – albeit with a chapter in the style of “Friends: The Reunion” – and even “Willow”. The saddest thing about this is that in a way it is exciting. They are stories that we have been hooked on for a long time. However, it shows us that Hollywood showrunners are making little effort to find original stories for platforms.

The most exciting comebacks are, without a doubt, “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings,” and not just because of their long line of fans, but because of their budget. The production on Tolkien’s universe has cost Amazon 390 million euros. Jeff Bezos has already signed for five seasons. Let’s hope it’s worth it.

The platforms are also going to benefit from “Vikings”, since the story about these Nordic “pirates” gives much of itself, and the “Star Wars” saga. Disney + has proven that fans of the George Lucas stories are still there. He did it with “The Mandolarian” and now wants to score with “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, starring Ewan McGregor himself.





Although not only fantasy will take over the premiere calendar this year. 2022 will also see the return of “Euphoria” (January 10 on HBO), the series that made Zendaya famous; “Ozark” (January 21 on Netflix); “Outlander” (March 7 on Movistar +); “Stranger Things” (Summer on Netflix); “The Bridgertons” (Netflix); “Lupine” (Netflix); “Killing Eve” (HBO) or “The Crown” (Netflix).

Among the Spanish premieres, “Bienvenidos al Edén” stands out, a series with a touch similar to “Nine perfect strangers” (HBO), which will feature Alba Flores, Amaia Salamanca and Ana Mena. Also this year will come the television adaptation of the hit “Hasta el cielo”, a film directed by Daniel Calpasoro. The series will be starred by Luis Tosar.

Although the most anticipated premiere of the year, at least in C. Valenciana, is “La Ruta”, the series that will be recorded in a few months and that will feature Ricardo Gómez or Àlex Moner in the cast. The production will narrate the life of a group of friends in the middle of the Bakalao Route.





In the new season, the new commitment of Movistar + will also stand out after the end of «Hierro». The Spanish platform is preparing the premiere of «Rapa», a thriller starring Javier Cámara and Mónica López. It is set in Galicia and the title refers to Cedeira’s ‘rapa das bestas’, a tradition in which the more than 200 wild horses that inhabit these mountains are driven.

New international productions include “The Lady from the Lake” (Apple TV), starring Natalie Portman; “The Golden Age” (HBO), a production starring Cynthia Nixon in the purest “Dowton Abbey” style; “The White House Plumbers” (HBO), which focuses on the Watergate scandal with Lena Headey. In addition, Colin Firth will star in his first Netflix series, with the continuation of “The Staircase.”