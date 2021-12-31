2021 was full of truly shocking moments within the industry of showbiz and entertainment. From unexpected separations, like the emotional breakup between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, to new romances and the occasional scandal.

Therefore, as the year draws to a close, In As USA Latino we have given ourselves the task of making a summary with the most read notes in Tikitakas, As section that gives you the latest news on celebrities, lifestyle of athletes and artists, cinema, television, series, movies, music and even social networks.

2021 Recap: Most Read from Tikitakas USA of the Year: JLo, Canelo & More!

1. Couples of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álavarez

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has put the name of Mexico high on several occasions, proving that it is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, so that his personal life continues to cause great intrigue every time he fights. For Tikitakas, Canelo is not only a winner in the ring, as it also triumphed with the most read note of the year in the section.

Note: They are the mothers of the four children that Canelo Álvarez has

2. The message from Eiza González to Octavio Ocaña

By the end of october, Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña passed away at the age of 22. According to the official report of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of the State of Mexico, the artist was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Given this, Eiza González, who shared the scene with the actor in ‘Lola Once Upon a Time’ when he was just a child, could not help but comment on the matter and leave you an emotional message.

Note: Eiza González breaks the silence on the death of Octavio Ocaña

3. Savannah Brinson, wife of LeBron James

Like Canelo, LeBron James’ private life also causes curiosity among his millions of followers around the world, Well, the NBA athlete has not only achieved success at the sports and professional level, but also in his personal and family life, forming a wonderful family with the love of his life, Savannah Brinson.

Note: This is the lifestyle of Savannah Brinson, wife of LeBron James

4. Vanessa Bryant vs. Nike

At the beginning of June, Vanessa Bryant found herself involved in a problem with Nike. Kobe Bryant’s widow demanded explanations from the company for a pair of ‘MAMBACITA’ sneakers that were leaked online and were not approved for sale, since her husband nor re-signed a contract with Nike.

Note: Vanessa Bryant asks Nike for explanations about ‘Mambacita’ tennis

5. Jeff Bezos vs. Leonardo Dicaprio

No one can resist the charms of Leonardo DiCaprio, not even Lauren Sánchez, girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, who has managed to stay as the richest man in the world thanks to the exponential success of his company, Amazon.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something …”, was Bezos’s message to DiCaprio after a video went viral in which his girlfriend and the actor are shown talking while there is a kind of “visual connection” between them.

Note: Jeff Bezos warns Leonardo DiCaprio after interaction with his girlfriend

6. The emotional detail of David Beckham with the daughters of Kobe Bryant

It’s no secret that David Beckham and Kobe Bryant had a great friendship.

On Valentine’s Day The former footballer and his wife, Victoria, did not hesitate to send an emotional detail to Kobe’s daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, so they don’t forget how much they are loved and so on continue with a beautiful family tradition, which was started by the great of the NBA.

Note: David Beckham surprises Kobe Bryant’s daughters with great gift

7. Love triangle: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony

2021 was the year that Jennifer Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez to give Ben Affleck a second chance, with whom he had a relationship 17 years ago.

Nowadays, The couple lives their romance to the fullest, however, not everything was easy. Initially, the ‘Bronx Diva‘ had to abide by an important condition set by her ex-partner and her children’s father, Marc Anthony, before moving with Affleck to Los Angeles.

Note: Marc Anthony’s condition to Jennifer Lopez to move in with Ben Affleck

8. Strange traditions in the USA

America is full of strange traditions, A clear example of this is the traditional hot dog eating contest on Independence Day (July 4). The contest has gained public attention in recent years due to to the stardom of Takeru “The Tsunami” Kobayashi and Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, who holds the title of champion after eating 76 hot dogs in less than ten minutes.

Note: The Hot Dog Eating Contest, America’s Bizarre Fourth of July Tradition

9. The romance between JLo and Ben Affleck

Although the couple tried to carry their reconciliation with secrecy for the first few months, lyou paparazzi They did their job and captured JLo and Affleck enjoying the warm weather and beaches of Florida in an imposing $ 18 million mansion.

Note: This is the mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Miami!

10. Nina Altuve, José Altuve’s wife

Jose Altuve He is a historical player and one of the most important faces of the Major Leagues, so your private life It has also captured the attention of the media and millions of followers internationally.

The player He married his teenage sweetheart Nina Altuve, whom he began dating when he was just 15 years old. Since then, their love has remained strong. The couple was so in love that They joined marital ties a year after starting their romance, in 2006.

Note: This is the lifestyle of Nina Altuve, José Altuve’s wife

Thanks for consume and share our content throughout this 2021. So wishes you a happy New Year!