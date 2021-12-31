10 things Nintendo Switch owners should know

So you finally have a new Nintendo Switch. Congratulations! Nintendo’s popular console is a gateway to some of the best video games out there right now, whether you’re looking to lose yourself in ‘Breath of the Wild’ on a plane trip or have a gathering with friends playing ‘Super Smash. Bros’. in your living room.

But while the Switch is a fairly easy device to use, there are a few things you need to know to get the most out of your new console. So whether you have a new OLED Switch ( Exhausted/

MX $ 9,699), the standard Switch ( USD $ 385 / Out of Stock) or the Switch Lite ( Exhausted/ MX $ 5,529) to play on the portable version, here are some tips and tricks, as well as some useful accessory recommendations, to keep in mind.

Once your Switch is set up, you’ll want to add a few friends so you can see what they’re playing, and be amazed at how many hours they’ve spent playing games like ‘Animal Crossing’ ( USD $ 59.95 /

MX $ 1,049).

There are a few ways to do this, but you’ll want to start by selecting your profile icon at the top left of the home screen and then selecting Add Friend. From there, you can search by friend code (more on that in a second), search for local users who are in the same room, or search for users you’ve recently played with. And if you are looking to give your own friend code, you can find it right at the top of the Profile menu.

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t offer much in the way of customization, but you can at least switch between light and dark modes for the main menu. To do this, simply go to System Settings> Themes and choose between Basic White and Basic Black.

Do you want to play A little Mario Kart on the couch without disturbing your loved ones? After years and years of waiting, you can finally pair your Bluetooth headphones with your Nintendo Switch. To do this, put your hearing aids in pairing mode, go to System Settings, select Bluetooth Audio, and choose Pair Device. From there, simply choose your headphones from the list and you should be good to go.

4. Get a microSD card to expand your storage

Unless you are determined to physically purchase all of your games, we recommend purchasing a microSD card to expand the internal system storage. Your system storage (32GB for Switch and Switch Lite; 64GB for Switch OLED) will quickly fill up with games, saves, and screenshots, so we suggest you go with at least a 128GB card (like this one popular SanDisk model of USD $ 17.24 /

MX $ 749 so you can keep your entire library of games.

You’ve already lost a few hundred bucks on that new Switch, and we don’t blame you if you don’t feel like shelling out even more for new games. Fortunately, there are some great Switch titles on the eShop that can be downloaded completely free of charge.

To find the free stuff, open the Nintendo eShop from the main menu, select Search / Browse, and select Price Range. From there, scroll down to see the free titles, which include some great games like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Pokemon Unite’, ‘Rocket League’ and ‘Apex Legends’.

At this point, we would say that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is almost essential for Switch owners. The standard Switch Online membership costs $ 20 for a year, and is required to play games online, as well as to be able to back up your information in the cloud, two things you’ll probably want to do. The service also gives you access to a sizeable library of NES and SNES classics including ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Super Mario World’.

Those who are serious about retro games or ‘Animal Crossing’ will want to consider the Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan. For $ 50 a year, this premium option has all the benefits of Switch Online plus a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as access to the ‘Happy Home Paradise’ DLC for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’.

7. Take screenshots and videos

As you play your Switch, you are sure to come across magnificent views as you explore Hyrule or pull off a memorable move in a heated ‘Fortnite’ game. To capture these moments, simply press the capture button on your left Joy-Con (or the left side of your controller) to take a screenshot, or press and hold for a few seconds to take a 30-second video. From there, you can go to the Album menu on the home screen to edit and post your captures on a variety of social media sites.

8. Download things saved in the cloud and activate automatic backup

If you’ve just upgraded to a new Switch model and you have Switch Online, knowing how to download your saves to the cloud is key. To do this, select the game you want to download a save for from the main menu, press the + button, and scroll down to Save Data Cloud. If there is a newer save available in the cloud than the one on your system, you will have the option to download it here.

You can speed up this process a bit by turning on automatic data save backups. If you want to do this, go to System Settings> Data Management> Save Data Cloud and then select Settings. From there, you have the option of automatically backing up and downloading cloud saves, making it that much easier to have your most up-to-date save, regardless of which Switch you’re playing on.