10 images of Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio that prove they are friendship goals

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship has lasted for several decades, there is nothing they have not experienced: castings for the same movies, the birth of Maguire’s children, club nights and even a divorce. They are friendship goals!



1. First movie they worked on together

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio began their acting careers as children, in the 80s, but it was on film The enemyfrom 1993, when they first shared a set. In this image, Tobey is seen on the left side and DiCaprio on the far right. They were youngsters!

Nowadays, Tobey Maguire Y Leonardo Dicaprio They are two of the actors of the moment. On the one hand, Tobey for his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made us scream with excitement. On the other hand, DiCaprio is sweeping thanks to his work in Don’t look up, one of the best movies to watch on Netflix. In addition, they are known for maintaining a long-standing friendship dating back to the 1980s, when they were both a pair of child actors.

It was a day that the protagonist of Titanic made the first approach, it was an ordinary day on the streets of Los Angeles and, from that moment, they became the best example of a friendship goal. “I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey!’ And he said, ‘Oh yeah, I know you. You’re … that guy.’ But I did my friend. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make him my friend “DiCaprio said to Squire, in 2014. And to show what we say, Take a look at these images that prove that their friendship is worth gold.