Zoe Saldana posts first look at Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it approaches little by little to the eighties rhythm. James Gunn assured that Disney’s delays had not affected the release date of the third piece of his trilogue, and it is normal considering that the film (in principle) should premiere there in 2023. There is still a lot left and that is why we hardly have official images of the feature film, but Zoe zaldana He has told us how to look Gamora in this new installment. Yes, basically it is the same, but it is still a detail that dares to share that image considering how unofficial we have of the third part of Guardians.

The Gamora that we all knew, if you remember correctly, was sacrificed by Thanos to get the soul gem, and now we have a Gamora who comes from a different time plane, so her relationship with Star Lord and the rest of the team will not be exactly the same that we have seen to date. But in any case, that does not affect its appearance. Here we leave you the Gamora of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spotlight:

How are the rest of the characters for Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

While Gamora seems to be the same as before, we do not know how the rest of the protagonists will be. Probably everyone follows the same line as Saldana, except for Groot, who should already be in the adult phase for this new feature film. He has been developing for a long time after sacrificing himself in the first Guardians of the Galaxy to save his team. We will see how that change feels (although we can see him in his Baby groot in the series prepared by Disney +) and how Gunn gives the finishing touch for this third installment, which will also tell Sylvester Stallone in the cast.

