Yes, there will be a request for revocation of the mandate, it is a previous exercise: AMLO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) reiterated that the mandate revocation consultation will be held because it is an exercise that sets a precedent for the country’s next leaders and puts democracy at the center.

“It is a good exercise and a precedent for moving forward, if a president behaves well to continue supporting him and if he behaves badly at home, abroad. That you don’t have to put up with a bad ruler for six years, three is more than enough and you can set the course “, he declared.

Yesterday the president assured that if the INE does not carry out the mandate revocation consultation, it has a “B” plan that consists of hiring 10 pollsters to carry out this exercise, however, he clarified that an adjustment must be made to the budget to release funds.

“Additionally, it is said that the INE to make the consultation has to make an adjustment in its budget to finance it; First you have to do the consultation, second you have to make an adjustment to your budget by releasing funds, how much per diem, how much in the purchase and sale of vehicles and trips. If you act with austerity you can also make a reduction in the high salaries of counselors, advisers. This is so that the Treasury sees if it has the possibility and according to the priorities, how much it could help without affecting any social program, “he added during the morning conference.

For its part, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) determined that the INE does not have the powers to suspend the organization of the consultation for the revocation of the mandate.

“What is clear and must be shouted from the rooftops is that there will be a consultation to revoke the mandate. That is yesterday’s resolution. There is an addition that is not essential because the main thing is that it is being ordered that it be carried out ”, concluded AMLO.

