XAVI WANTS IT: Everything you need to know about the possible arrival of Álvaro Morata to FC Barcelona

The news is generating an impressive stir. The daily AS and the daily brand They were the first to uncover FC Barcelona’s interest in Álvaro Morata. Then, reliable journalists on matters related to the transfer market (Fabrizio Romano, Romeo Agresti and Matteo Moretto) have confirmed that Xavi Hernández does want to recruit the center forward of the Spanish national team.

To the Teacher he would like to have the Real Madrid youth squad. However, the operation is complicated. Although the player would like the idea of ​​joining the Catalan club, it is a movement that involves three entities. The culés not only need the OK from Juventus, they also have to agree with Atlético de Madrid, which is the owner of the letter.

What is Morata’s current status in the Vecchia Signora? They had him on loan in the 2020/2021 campaign and, after seeing his performance, they extended the loan for one more campaign (2021/22). What’s more, The Bianconeros They have the right to purchase (€ 45 million in 2021, which they did not activate, and € 35 million in 2022).

Atleti would not close the door when Álvaro left Barça. The thing is that the deal would have to have conditions similar to those agreed with Juve last summer (perhaps an assignment with an obligation to purchase). And, well, the Italian team would only consider the departure of the one born in 1992 if they find a replacement that makes sense to them.

Some reports indicate that FC Barcelona is offering Memphis Depay, although, to this day, it is not an asset that is very exciting in Turin.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MORATA CASE

➦ FC Barcelona: He wants to have Álvaro Morata and he has already started contacts.

➦ Athletic: willing to sell, but only if he has an agreement similar to the one he closed with Juventus (the Blaugranas would have to take over the remainder of the loan and commit to a future purchase).

➦ Juventus: they would accept Morata’s departure if they get a replacement. Right now, Memphis Depay, which would be the letter proposed by the Barça, they are not convinced.

The Bcn wants Morata and has to negotiate with Atleti: assignment + compulsory purchase. The Bcn is going to pay the remainder of the transfer and then agrees to sign it for € 35mln. Juve would leave Morata if they find a replacement: the Bcn offers Depay but today it is NOT interested. – Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 30, 2021

Barcelona have directly approached Juventus for Álvaro Morata. Xavi wants him – again, Juve are not convinced about Depay as potential part of the deal. This is why is complicated. 🇳🇱🇪🇸 #FCB #Juve Obviously, an agreement must be reached with Atletico too – they’re open to sell. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Il #Barça continue to lavorare sul fronte #Morata tra #Athletics and #Juve. I blaugrana hanno messo sul piatto #Depay, ma la risposta dei bianconeri per now è negative. Il gradimento dello espagnolo al trasferimento c’è già. Operazione non semplice, ma si va avanti 🇪🇸@GoalItalia – Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 30, 2021

Well, let’s see how this story ends.

The clubs involved have the entire month of January (winter market duration) to unlock this, or just let it go. Being December 30, the reports are clear: FC Barcelona would like to incorporate Álvaro Morata to its squad. And, to do so, he will have to convince Juventus and Atlético de Madrid, who are willing to negotiate, but will not give in – as is logical – in their claims.

Undefeated data. Álvaro Morata registers 23 goals in 50 games with the Spanish National Team. He recently scored the goal with which his national team secured a direct ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Did you know…? The highest scoring seasons in Álvaro Morata’s career have been 20 goals (Real Madrid in 2016/17 and Juventus 2020/21). His movements are very good, and he usually has many occasions, but he has very marked periods of drought.