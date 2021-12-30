Won’t you go back to Fast and Furious? Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulative

U.S-. Despite public statements by Vin Diesel in November, in which he apologized to Dwayne johnson and asked him to come back for the next movie of Fast and furious, It seems that these two failed to find peace. In a new interview with CNN, the actor explicitly stated that he has no interest in reprising his role as Luke Hobbs.

Although the publication of Diesel in Instagram was received with great enthusiasm by fans, Johnson he told CNN that he was “very surprised” with what the actor shared. “Last June, when Vin and I did not connect through social media, I told him directly, and privately, that I would not return to the franchise,” he explained. The Rock.

“I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance that they would return.” Johnson. He also reported that he communicated to Universal Pictures his decision and that “everyone was very supportive in understanding the problem.” As for the intentions of DieselFor the actor, it was an “example of his manipulation”.

“I didn’t like that he got his kids into the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this, ”he said. Johnson He said that after his earlier conversation with Diesel He thought they had a “clear understanding” and hoped to leave the franchise with “gratitude and grace.” However, the actor felt that “this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. I told them years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best fast in the final which is the 10th! I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny, “he wrote. Vin Diesel in its November post.