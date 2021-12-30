With telemedicine, the ISSSTE provides specialty and subspecialty care to beneficiaries

The head of the organization Pedro Zenteno Santaella, supervised the Family Medicine Unit (UMF), Teotihuacán and the Xalostoc Clinic to carry out diagnosis and strategy to improve services

Mexico City.- To expedite the care of beneficiaries living in remote areas, the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) has the Telemedicine program, with which it provides specialty and subspecialty consultations from the medical units of origin.

This contributes to optimizing medical care and reduces the need for transfers, for the benefit of patients living in remote areas, informed the general director, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, during his visit to the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) San Juan Teotihuacán and the Family Medicine Clinic (CMF) Xalostoc in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

The official said that, with the Telemedicine program, 30 percent of patients who require consultation with specialists are attended by videoconferencing by personnel from first-level clinics and units, which avoids having to go to second and third-level hospitals. service, which are located more than two or three hours away and generate expenses.

“Telemedicine is an ISSSTE program so that beneficiaries living in remote areas have the best care through medical specialists and the necessary equipment so that they can be attended to via virtual,” explained the official.

The head of the ISSSTE recalled that he will visit the 1,145 clinics and medical units that the institute throughout the country, to apply measures that make its operation more efficient; provide the necessary care to keep them in optimal condition; as well as to provide service with the technological quality and the human warmth required by the beneficiaries.

After stating that the ISSSTE has technology and computer tools that facilitate and expedite the service of attention and channeling of right holders, Pedro Zenteno recalled that the priority actions in the transformation plan are: to renew obsolete and / or broken equipment with the acquisition of new technologies; dignify deteriorated infrastructure; as well as expanding and strengthening preventive care.

Within the framework of their visit to the Xalostoc CMF, in Ecatepec de Morelos, the following team delivered a phacoemulsifier for cataract surgical interventions that will improve the surgical procedure, providing an advantage of minimal invasion, minimal risk, reducing surgical trauma, being maximum two points required, time reduction and having the possibility of scheduling more procedures per day-operating room.

This not only solves a problem, but the institute achieves considerable savings. It should be noted that the phacoemulsifier that the clinic had had since 2020 had failures and is currently decommissioned.

It also delivered an electrocardiograph that benefits beneficiaries who require studies for anesthetic assessment, internal medicine assessment and cardiology; In addition, eligibility can be assessed at this clinic, reducing waiting times and speeding up consultation with a specialist, since previously it was attended at the Ecatepec clinic, who supported the performance of these studies.

He also delivered a slit lamp to visualize the inside of the eye; It has a digital tonometer that facilitates taking intraocular pressure quickly and comfortably for the beneficiary. This clinic had two 30-year-old slit lamps, one of which was no longer working.

Similarly, Pedro Zenteno delivered 54 chairs and eight shelves for use in consulting rooms.

In the state of Mexico, the third-level General Hospital of Toluca, the Regional Hospital of High Specialty “Bicentenario de la Independencia” are located, as well as 34 first-level family medicine units and clinics, of which the general director of the ISSSTE has visited those of Tlalnepantla, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Naucalpan, Zumpango, Acolman, Tecámac, Texcoco, Amecameca, Chalco, Netzahualcóyotl, Valle de Aragón, Ecatepec, Teotihuacán and Xalostoc.