With seven bedrooms and two houses, this is the inside of the mansion where Cameron Diaz lives today

For several years, the life of Cameron Diaz takes place far from the film industry. His last participation in a movie was in 2014 in the musical Annie, and her low profile has been accentuated since she married in 2015 to the musician from Good Charlotte, Benji Madden. However, in recent months, the actress was more active in social networks where he publishes homemade recipes and some tips cooking with his followers.

The protagonist of Charlie’s Angels he uses his luxurious home as the main setting to record the videos with tips for living a healthy life. This is how the details of the mansion he bought in California with his partner and his daughter’s father were revealed Raddix Madden.

One of the living rooms of the house with some works of art Video Capture

It was known that In late December 2019, the actress and the businessman bought a spacious house in Beverly Hills for $ 14.7 million. The property is located on an area of ​​more than 6 hectares and has around 2830 covered square meters.

The lavish mansion has a main house and a secondary house for guests. As rebuilds Toptenfamous, on the details published by the real estate Ginger Glass of Compass that was in charge of the transaction, the property has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Cameron Diaz’s master bedroom Video Capture

In that sense, it was known that the luxuries are not only limited to the impeccable interior of the residence, but they extend to its surroundings, where it also has a fairly large open garage, with space for three vehicles and another covered, which in total houses ten vehicles. Outside, whose backyard is covered in native trees that give privacy to the home of the four-time Golden Globe Award nominee, in addition, It has an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and heated pool with spa.

The exquisite spaces inside the house are made up of three living rooms with different decorations: one double height with fireplace and in light and more homely tones, while the second, It has access to the backyard and is equipped with gray armchairs and walls of the same tone. The third features modern details, but with a combination of colors and artwork. From there you can see an area of ​​the main terrace.

One of the internal courtyards of the house Video Capture

To the long list of places to visit inside the property is also added the spacious kitchen in light tones and fully equipped, a breakfast area in the middle for three people.

Not happy with this, The actress also set up an outdoor breakfast room to enjoy nature and a formal dining room for eight people in one of the rooms with access to the patio. In that place, the couple chose to put a cellar for the wines from their collection.

One of the spaces of the guest house Video Capture

In the master bedroom you can see a rest area with a fireplace, two bathrooms with their respective dressing rooms and a private balcony that is only accessed from the couple’s room. The spacious house also has a theater room with its respective bathroom and another six additional bedrooms in case of visits, which are in the sector of the second house.

The kitchen of the house with a breakfast bar Video Capture

In every corner you can see the details and the imprint of the actress, since the mansion is equipped with wide and light wooden floors to provide warmth to the environments. Residence also features marble countertops for an additional luxurious feel in the kitchen and other settings.

The main dining room of the house with a table for eight people Video Capture

In the bathrooms, the couple added brass accessories that combined with marble give a feeling of opulence to your new home.