Will the Mouse platform catch up with “the big red N”?

Netlflix and Disney Plus They are undoubtedly the two platforms that are accumulating the most subscribers in the streaming market. The company of “the big N” produces a large amount of monthly content for its catalog, while from The House of the Mouse brings together Marvel or Star Wars fans with their exclusive productions in the same space. These are some of the most anticipated releases of 2022 on Netflix and Disney Plus:

Netflix

‘Blonde’

After the controversies over the film he had supposedly created Andrew Dominik, this unauthorized biography of the blonde icon will hit the platform (and surely theaters) uncut in 2022. An atypical portrait, played by a Ana de Armas that for sure, will give a lot to talk about.

‘The Gray Man’

We recently learned that Ana de Armas would replace Scarlett Johansson in this film directed by the Russo brothers. Directors are responsible for the highest grossing Marvel films (Civil war, Avengers Infinity Y Endgame). In addition to the Cuban actress, The gray man also features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

‘Enola Holmes 2’

Sequel to one of the most viewed Netflix movies. This review of the detective figure of Sherlock Holmes will once again set its eyes on Enola, his little sister. So much Millie Bobby Brown as Louis Patridge and Henry Cavill They will repeat their respective roles.

‘Tyler Rake 2’

The return of Chris Hemsworth It is one of the most anticipated this 2022 on Netflix. We thought him dead, but instead, a few months ago the company showed a teaser of the mercenary woke up from the depths of the Hindu river.

‘Back daggers 2’

Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig have profited (and a lot) from the deal that Netflix in 2022 will keep the exclusivity of its sequel and a third on the way. Back daggers 2 It will be a new case of Detective Benoit, this being the only one to repeat in the sequel. However, the new cast will feature Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Jessica Henwick, matching the level of the acting group of its predecessor.

Disney plus

‘Disenchanted’

Amy Adams returns to the iconic role that mixes fantasy with the real world, this time also as a producer. Ten years after her first adventure, Princess Giselle begins to question her happiness and, inadvertently, it changes the life of the real world and Andalasia.

‘Moon Knight’ and ‘She-Hulk’

There are several series that Disney Plus will premiere in 2022, but among its most interesting stories are the series of lawyers that looks like She-hulk and the story about the Moon Knight, in which Oscar Isaac is introduced to the MCU.

‘Prey’

The prequel to Predator which promises to return to the essence of the film released by John McTiernan in 1987. The protagonist will be an indigenous woman who will have to use ingenuity and your survival skills to face a much more evolved and powerful creature, armamentistically speaking.

‘The return of the witches 2’

Disney will keep playing with late-night sequels and nostalgia-filled installments with Return of the Witches 2. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy They will once again be the famous trio of sorceresses.

‘Snekerella’

Review of the classic tale from a totally modern point of view. In this story, the crystal shoes give way to the Urban street of the most coveted sneaker.