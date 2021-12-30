Why didn’t Hugo Weaving return as Agent Smith in Matrix 4?

Matrix Resurrections It featured Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, but it also had some no-shows. In addition to Laurence Fishburne, who did not repeat as Morpheus, Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith, does not appear in the film. However, at first it was planned that the actor would also resume his role in the fourth installment.

Writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon gave an interview to Gizmodo and explained this change and why in Matrix Resurrections. the villain is played by Jonathan Groff.

We wrote some characters, I’m not going to reveal it, but we wrote a character for someone who we thought would play it and then it was not possible. And still, we didn’t change anything radically, but we were imagining that actor in the role. And then it turned out that it wasn’t possible, but we didn’t change any lines despite that. So that actor is still attached to the role. “

There were preliminary discussions, but it wasn’t fully resolved, “Hemon noted.” Because the premise of The Matrix and the Matrix Resurrections are somewhat different, Agent Smith would have been different in some ways, no matter who played him. And Jonathan Groff is amazing in that role. It has brought a dimension that I couldn’t foresee while we were writing, “said the screenwriter.

The interpreter himself had previously explained that his calendar did not allow him to participate in Matrix Resurrections.