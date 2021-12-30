Why did Camila Cabello decide to leave social networks? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer announced that she will withdraw from public life for a while

Camila Cabello decided to leave her social networks, at least for a while and thus be able to enjoy the end-of-year parties, but why would the singer leave public life?

The reason why Camila Cabello left social networks

Through her Instagram account, the Cuban state shared the news with her almost 60 million followers, to whom she explained that she made the decision to detoxify a bit and recharge her batteries for 2022.

“We’re going to detox a bit from social media until New Years. I just want to spend less time on my phone this week. I love you all”, said Camila Cabello, who until now has not deleted her accounts, she simply will not access them to interact with her followers.

The official reason for the “Havana” singer to leave social media for a few days has been to detoxify how overwhelming virtual life can be and enjoy the outside world a little more. However, they assured that it is to take a break and finish completely overcoming his break with Shawn Mendes; the latter is just a rumor.

A month ago, Camila Cabello confessed how the anxiety she suffers had been interfering with her relationship, so she knew that she needed “time for herself” and, surely, being on social networks, being a public figure, should not to pay is positive to the subject.