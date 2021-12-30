WHO: “tsunami” of COVID cases will collapse health systems

A tsunami of cases of Omicron variants Y COVID-19 Delta will bring healthcare systems to the brink of collapse, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday (who).

“I am extremely concerned that Ómicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is causing a tsunami of cases. This is putting and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted healthcare workers, and healthcare systems are on the brink of collapse. “ Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Head of WHO

The head of the WHO reiterated his call for the countries share vaccines more equitably, warning that the emphasis on booster doses by wealthier countries could leave poorer nations without vaccines.

He stated that WHO is campaigning for all countries to achieve the target of 70% immunization by mid-2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: “Better party canceled than life ended”: WHO confirms that Ómicron infects vaccinated and recovered

World Record Of COVID-19 Cases In Seven Days By Omicron

The COVID-19 pandemic has exploded with a record from cases in the world in the last seven days due to Omicron, a highly contagious variant that represents a “very high” risk, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

New Years Eve will mark the second anniversary that China will alert the WHO of 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.

Since then, more than 281 million people infected by COVID-19 worldwide and more than 5 million deaths, according to a Reuters tally.