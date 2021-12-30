when the new season of the hit series arrives

Bridgerton It was one of the most watched series on Netflix last summer in Uruguay. It is estimated that, in the world, it was seen by 63 million users in its first 28 days according to data from The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, one year after its premiere, the streaming platform published a video announcing the premiere date of the second season.

“Happy anniversary, dear readers! To celebrate the occasion, Lady Whistledown has a very special surprise in store for you: Season 2 of Bridgerton It will be released on March 25, 2022, only on Netflix, “says the official video posted on YouTube.

Bridgerton is a drama set in the 19th century, which follows the relationship between aristocratic families in 1800’s London. Based on the novel saga of Julia Quinn, the series portrays the competitions between members of high society during the Regency period, at the time of the year in which the daughters of the wealthiest families were presented before the Court to arrange their marriages with young aristocrats, under scrutiny of their mothers.

In this context, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) becomes the most coveted of single women, and after a succession of suitors rejected by her older brother agrees to simulate a relationship with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (played by the actor British Regé-Jean Page), who seeks to get rid of his father’s pressure to give continuity to the surname.

The series was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by the famous Shonda rhimes, author of television brands such as Grey’s Anatomy, which in 2017 signed a contract with the platform for a substantial sum of about 150 million dollars.

What is known about season 2

The second installment in the series will be based on the book The viscount who loved me.

The character of Simon Basset, Duke of Hasting, played by Regé-Jean Page will not participate in the second season. The actor even turned down $ 50,000 for making an appearance in the continuity of the hit Netflix series, US media reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the interpreter gave his refusal to the streaming giant not for economic reasons, but for artistic reasons.

The medium detailed that Page is “focused on his fledgling film career”, after confirming his role in The gray man, along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, in addition to participating in the new film of Dungeons and Dragons, with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

(The chronicler)