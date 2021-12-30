WhatsApp Wrapped generates a report on any chat with the most used emojis, the most common words and other data

By now everyone knows Spotify Wrapped. What if we want to do the same with WhatsApp? We will then need the help of a third-party application or, in this case, of a web application: WhatsApp Wrapped.

WhatsApp Wrapped is a small project that analyze a WhatsApp chat and generate a small report, with the advantage that the analysis is carried out locally, in the browser: your chats are not uploaded anywhere.

Your WhatsApp summary

Formerly WhatsApp included a section with a few statistics on how many messages we had sent and received, but that changed when the new storage section was introduced. Now you have a new way of know more about your chats: analyze the chat with WhatsApp Wrapped.

The idea is not totally new, since this of analyzing a chat history to generate a report was something that we already had in the era of Windows Live Messenger, although it is not very popular on WhatsApp. And even less to carry it out from a web. The process starts with export a chat as a TXT file, then later we will have to “upload” it to the web.

The next step is to open the WhatsApp Wrapped web and press Browser Files, to “upload” the file. We put it in quotes because the file is not really uploaded anywhere, but is processed in the browser. That is, it can work without an Internet connection.

This tool is open source (you can check its code on GitHub), which is appreciated. If everything has gone well, because for now it seems to be a little green, you will have a small report below. If you are processing a very large chat file, it may take some time.

In the report you will see the total number of messages, the percentage of them that are yours and those that are from the other person, the most active time, a word cloud, the most used emojis and how many days in a row you have chatted to date.

As we mentioned before, it is not a completely new idea since there are already some parsers and chat processors for WhatsApp, but the novelty is that this time it is much simpler and with a good result … when it works.

The project barely a few days old and as they comment on ProductHunt, sometimes it does not generate the report. Hopefully, being open source, they will be able to locate and correct any errors that appear to make it more stable and, if possible, include even more interesting data in the future.

