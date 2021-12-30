WhatsApp: what is the meaning of the controversial pinching hand emoji? | Android | iPhone | Technology

To exchange emojis in WhatsApp is a simple and fun practice, because it makes it easier for users to users express emotions that with words can become complicated. The mobile application includes an infinity of faces to send to another contact, however, there are a large number of emoticons of which we do not know their true meaning. Do you want to know what they really express? Here we tell you.

In WhatsApp conversations, one of the emojis they send or share the most in conversations with their friends and family is the hand pinching emoji. East icon He is represented with one hand with the thumb and forefinger very close together.

Unicode, the company in charge of creating a variety of emoticons for the different platforms, details that the real meaning of the emoji of hand pinching indicates that it can be used to express annoyance or anger towards another person.

YOU CAN SEE: Pável Dúrov responds to Signal criticism and claims they are frustrated by Telegram’s success

However, this WhatsApp emoji also has a mocking denotation, because it can also be used to refer to the small size of a man’s genitals. Another accepted meaning is to ask someone to wait for us a moment, which is a very common signal when we communicate with our friends or family.

The controversial emoji Is available in ios Y Android, and it was approved as part of Unicode 12.0 in 2019 and added to Emoji 12.0 in the same year. It is also important to know that, despite having the same coding, each platform, whether in WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Telegram, you can vary the design of each emoticon to suit your operating system or interface.

YOU CAN SEE: Signal founder attacks Telegram: “It is not a secure messaging app”

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: Signal founder attacks Telegram: “It is not a secure messaging app”

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a secret trick of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online’ and the ‘writing’ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic secret trick of WhatsApp, which will allow you to be ‘invisible’, then do not hesitate to review the following video, which soon became a trend on social networks, especially on YouTube.

YOU CAN SEE: Short phrases of Merry Christmas: the best messages and wishes to share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp receives the function to add contacts with QR code on Android phones

Through the WABetaInfo portal, it was announced that WhatsApp would receive the new function that allows users to add contacts through a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

WhatsApp had recently enabled QR code support in the latest iOS beta updates in TestFlight and this Friday WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature for all Android beta testers.

YOU CAN SEE: How to combine your emojis and create giants that you can send to your friends?

WhatsApp how to send photos and videos that are deleted after the receiver opens them?

WhatsApp has just received an update that brings with it one of the most anticipated functions by users. The beta version of the app, available on Android devices, already allows you to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after the receiver opens them.

As detailed by Wabetainfo, beta testers who download WhatsApp version 2.21.14.3 will be able to use this tool. It is worth mentioning that other services, such as Snapchat, have already had it for some time.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden WhatsApp: how to change the color of the logo to receive the New Year 2022

WhatsApp: this trick allows you to send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo

WhatsApp is a trend on social networks, because, thanks to a curious trick, you can now send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo, the mythical computer program that, a few years ago, became fashionable on YouTube. Thousands of netizens used it to create various videos: from makeup tutorials to creepy creepypastas. Do you want to know how to send a message using this sound synthesizer? Here we are going to teach you all.

One of the requirements to send this type of audio is to have an Android cell phone. In case you have an iPhone or another device developed by Apple, you will not be able to do it. If you meet this condition, you must enter the Play Store and look for an application called La Voz de Zueira (you can find it at this link). Once installed on your computer, you will have to provide the necessary permissions so that it can function normally.