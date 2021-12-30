WhatsApp now allows you to search for nearby restaurants and stores within the chat

Beyond its features such as chat and calls, WhatsApp also wants to become a Google Maps-style proximity shop and business search engine

With the focus on communications, WhatsApp is also committed to transforming itself into a platform where people carry out their daily activities. For a few years, the company has offered the Business version, an application that allows better management of communication between professionals and businesses.

Now, WhatsApp wants to become a benchmark for proximity businesses with a new feature which enables geolocate stores in the area, in a proposal similar to the one offered Google maps. This feature began to be Tested on a limited basis in Brazil among some users in São Paulo, and it is expected to spread to more people gradually.

This is what the WhatsApp business search engine looks like, a function that seeks to expand the benefits of Meta’s instant messaging service

According to a preview published by WABetaInfo, this WhatsApp function, called Nearby Businesses, will allow you to perform a search with a series of filters. In this way, users will be able to consult about the restaurants, warehouses and stores closest to their location.

With this shop and business search engine, divided by different categories, WhatsApp seeks to offer features that go beyond instant messaging and voice and video calls. In this way, this new function is complemented by the business directory, an adjustment available in the version Business Meta’s mobile chat, which allows adding more information about the business on the messaging platform.

This is what the search filters for businesses look like within WhatsApp

Meta had also developed product catalogs within WhatsApp Business, an adjustment that allows a store owner to display and share their product catalog directly in the chat, with prices and descriptions, and without the need to count. with a website.

Still under development and with a limited deployment, the merchant search function is not available for beta testers, but according to WABetaInfo, it is a feature that is under evaluation in some Brazilian users with Android phones and iPhone.

