WhatsApp: how to change the traditional icon of the app for one that is smiling? | Technology

When you install WhatsApp on your mobile device, be it Android or iPhone, the instant messaging application automatically creates a icon on the screen that serves as a shortcut. That is, it is no longer necessary to search for the platform among all the apps you have. Did you know that there is a trick to modify that classic icon for a totally different one? Here we are going to teach you.

If you don’t like the traditional WhatsApp icon and want to change it to a more cheerful one (that is smiling), you will be interested to know that there is a method to achieve it in a matter of seconds. Regrettably, only works with Android cell phonesIf you have an iPhone, you will not be able to use it.

How to change the WhatsApp icon for a smiling one?

First you must enter Google and look for an image that shows the WhatsApp icon smiling, you can also look for it in another color, with a Christmas hat, etc. You must make sure that it has no background and that it is in PNG format.

Make sure the image has a transparent background and is in PNG format. Photo: PNG Wing

In case the image does not have a transparent background, nor is it in PNG format, a good option is to edit it with Photoshop or Photopea. You can also use an online tool called remove.bg to remove the background. Then follow these steps:

Enter the Play Store and search Nova Launcher (find it in this link) After installing the application, you will have to customize the new interface that your phone will have It is very likely that some icons will move, so you will have to sort them manually Now press the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds until a window appears with the edit option Nova Launcher not only allows you to change the icon for the image you saved, but also the name of WhatsApp.

That would be all. Once you have saved the changes, the traditional WhatsApp icon will be gone and in its place you will have one with the smiley face. In case it is not to your liking, you can uninstall Nova Launcher and everything will return to how it was before.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and that in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.