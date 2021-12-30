WhatsApp: Find out if they deactivated the blue check and are ignoring you

Editorial Mediotiempo

WhatsApp it allows huge numbers of people to keep in touch every year. The messaging application has positioned itself as the most popular in its field, despite the onslaught of its direct rival Telegram. However, Meta’s service is king and many use it for work, trying to relate to someone, etc. Even if not everything is as good as it seems, since many times they may be ignoring you.

Yes, we know it’s no secret, but cuI walk someone disables the blue popcorn it’s impossible to tell if they are ignoring you, so, in case you can no longer handle the uncertainty, here we tell you What can find out if they are letting you see.

The steps to follow are very simple and no need to install any extra app, so you can perform this “trick” without any concern.

How to know if you are being seen

First you will have to go to the floating Contacts button, which is located in the lower right.

You will need to create a group.

Now, add the person you think is ignoring you

Write anything in the group.

After a while, re-enter the group, press and hold the message, click on the three dots and select Info.

In this section you will find out if he received the message and even if he read it or not.

The double blue check mark will appear in case you have read it, regardless of whether you have this option disabled.

Cell phones where WhatsApp no ​​longer works

But just as WhatsApp gives, it also takes away. Although this is not exactly a truth about the application, but, rather of the cell phones that are left on the road for “old”. Many models, both Android and iPhone they can no longer use the service.

From the November 1st, WhatsApp stopped providing service to 53 models, of which the Samsung Galaxy SIII Mini and iPhone 6. Here we leave you the complete list, so if you have any of these devices, consider replacing it.