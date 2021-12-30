What’s coming for 2022



After three sad years of delay, Top gun will arrive: Maverick. Without relevance. More considering that the protagonist, Tom Cruise, has his long-awaited Mission: Impossible 7. Death on the Nile is the same: for Kenneth Branagh Belfast is a better proposal.

Few major auteur tapes like Guillermo del Toro’s The Alley of Lost Souls, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

The comic is strong. In his resurrection three, The Batman is the big bet. Will Morbius be successful as Venom? Black Adam, with The Rock, and The Flash, will be the little new.

Continuations: Aquaman 2, Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2, and the animated Spiderman: a new universe 2. Black Panther 2 with its deceased protagonist is the great unknown. Something alien to the comic, but in the style: Fantastic Beasts 3, Jurassic World: Dominion, and John Wick 4. The animation looks good with Puss in Boots 2, Minions: the origin of Gru, and Lightyear, derived from Toy Story; two news: Super Mario Bros and Red, from Pixar. Disney will add Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks, to its classic remakes with real characters.

Sequels, most unnecessary: ​​Scream, Halloween ends and Avatar 2. Roland Emmerich’s morbid sub-movie will once again destroy the Earth, now with the moon, ugh, in Moonfall.

The horror genre wants a franchise on Black phone. With Ambulancia, Eiza González can become an action star. This genre will have Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as box office magnets in Bullet train. Will the romantic comedy revive? With J. Lo, in Marry me? With Baz Luhrman’s Elvis, the biography will follow in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury. And with Spencer, about Lady Di, Jackie’s. 2022 will be diverse.