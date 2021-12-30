What were the highest grossing films in Mexico during 2021?

MEXICO CITY.- Without a doubt, 2021 was a much better year for cinema after the chaotic 2020 marked by the closure of theaters worldwide. Finally, this year theaters reopened and films that had been delayed due to the pandemic were released.

The big studios bet on the reactivation economical premiering their tapes in theaters and, although some did not obtain the desired profitability, there are some that did manage to get among the highest grossing of the year.

The National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry, via Comscore, investigated what were the highest grossing films in Mexico in 2021 and he encompassed them in two categories: international and national, in such a way that Mexican cinema also has visibility in this top.

Most successful international movies in Mexico

The film starring Tom Holland has raised 694.9 million pesos since its premiere and got 9.5 million attendees in its first days in theaters.

This film managed to raise 522 million pesos since its premiere and was seen by around eight million people.

This Sony and Marvel film was placed in the third position by collecting 501 million pesos and a capacity of 7.7 million people.

One of the most anticipated feature films of the year was Godzilla vs Kong and it managed to raise 411 million pesos and was watched by 6.3 million people.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Warren movie raised 339 million pesos and 5.3 million people saw it in our country.

The Marvel tape in which the Mexican Salma Hayek participates raised 304 million pesos and just over 4.4 million people saw it in theaters.

The film starring Emma Stone that reimagines the famous Disney villain managed to raise 233 million pesos and was seen by 3.4 million people.

Scarlett Johansson’s latest movie for Marvel Studios grossed 196 million pesos and had 2.8 million moviegoers.

This new version of the successful 90s film of the Looney Toones raised 166 million pesos and achieved an attendance of 2.6 million people.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The first Marvel film starring an Asian superhero earned 153 million pesos in our country and had an influx of 2.3 million people.

A place in silence Part II

The sequel to the hit suspense thriller starring Emily Blunt grossed 133 million pesos and was watched by 2 million people.

Most successful Mexican productions of 2021

Although Mexican films did not raise as much money as previous films, the truth is that they helped promote cinema in our country this year.

It managed to raise 64.8 million pesos and have an attendance of one million people during this year.

50 million pesos and 934 moviegoers were those who left this animated film.

It collected a total of 35.2 million pesos and 595 thousand visitors.

31.7 million pesos with an influx of 543 thousand people.

The Exorcism of Carmen Farías

With 30.6 million pesos collected and 499 thousand people who went to see it in movie theaters, this film ranks fifth among the highest grossing Mexican women.

Dirty clothes are washed at home

A slightly lower income, as it had 11 million pesos and 177 thousand attendees around the country.

This film was released in December 2020, so only the income collected in 2021 was taken into account, which resulted in a total of 9.2 million pesos and 144 thousand attendees.

Eight million pesos and 122 thousand attendees.

7.3 million pesos and 110 thousand attendees.

Finally, the Mexican film that ranks number 10 among the highest grossing of the year only achieved 4.4 million pesos and 71 thousand attendees.

