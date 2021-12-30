What to see today on TV? Thursday, December 30, 2021 | TV

15.10 / Movistar Classics

‘An American in Paris’

An American in Paris. United States, 1951 (109 minutes). Director: Vincente Minnelli. Performers: Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, Nina Foch, Oscar Levant.

A key title of the American musical that concentrates three great names of the genre: Vincente Minnelli in the direction, Gene Kelly as the protagonist and George Gershwin as the author of the soundtrack. A classic, with unforgettable musical numbers and sets, that once again shows Hollywood’s weakness for the bohemian life of the City of Light.

17.20 / Movistar Releases 2

‘Pinocchio’

Pinocchio. Italy, 2019 (125 minutes). Director: Matteo Garrone. Performers: Roberto Benigni, Federico LIelapi, Gigi Proietti.

With the direction of Matteo Garrone, who changes registration after Dogman Y Gomorrah, and the always emotional role of Roberto Benigni is presented in this captivating live-action adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s immortal tale. A story that moves between tenderness and horror and that returns to the roots of classic history. To conceive Pinocchio and the other dolls, Garrone enlisted the invaluable help of make-up master Mark Coulier, who won the Oscar for The grand Budapest hotel Y The woman of iron. Oscar nomination for best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling.

18.25 / / Movistar CineÑ

‘The revenge of Don Mendo’

Spain, 1961 (82 minutes). Director: Fernando Fernán-Gómez. Performers: Fernando Fernán-Gómez, Paloma Valdés

Nice film adaptation of the Pedro Muñoz Seca comedy directed by and starring Fernando Fernán-Gómez, truly unique as Don Mendo Salazar, Marquis of Cabra. A somewhat old-fashioned satire, but ideal for an entertaining evening. With charm.

19.23 / SyFy

‘Daredevil’

United States, 2003 (99 minutes). Director: Mark Steven Johnson. Cast: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell.

Another Marvel superhero that jumps to the big screen: Daredevil. The one in charge of bringing it to life is Ben Affleck, who will have to face the evil couple that are Colin Farrell and Michael Clarke Duncan. Fans of the genre will find it entertaining.

20.17 / Sundance TV

‘Discovering Forrester’

Finding Forrester. United States, 2000 (135 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Performers: Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Anna Paquin.

After the good result obtained in The unstoppable Will Hunting, Gus van Sant emphasizes the relationship established between a teacher and his student, this time a renowned and embittered writer and an impetuous young man with a literary vocation. For the lead roles, the filmmaker had the veteran Sean Connery and the youth of Rob Brown, the true pillars of this predictable drama of self-improvement.

21.30 / DMAX

New season of ‘Way to go’

DMAX premieres a new season of the popular series that has been discovering to the public for years how objects of all kinds are made from all corners of the planet. After 24 seasons showing the process of construction and manufacture of food products, musical instruments, clothing, accessories, construction tools, vehicle parts or cosmetic products, among others, tonight a new batch of episodes of This is how it is done. The two installments that are broadcast will show the processes of creating accelerator bodies, mantels, or linen ukuleles.

22.00 / #Come on

Basketball, star of ‘Daimiel’s hook’

#Let’s premiere tonight Daimiel’s hook, a new way of interviewing, a different talk to get to know the more unknown side of the protagonists who will go through the program. Antoni Daimiel will be in charge of leading this new format that aims to be a different space in which to rediscover his guests. The first date will be with a truly luxurious guest, the Barça player, Nikola Mirotic. The place chosen for this premiere is up to the player, nothing more and nothing less than the Monastery of Montserrat.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Secret Story’ plays its final debate

When it seemed that everything had already been told, it seems that there are still secrets in the inkwell. Specifically, there will be ten revelations that will come to light, as well as the contestants to whom they belong, in Secret Story. The House of Secrets: The Final Debate, one last installment of reality with Carlos Sobera as master of ceremonies. Luca Onestini, the brand new winner; the finalists Cristina Porta and Gemeliers, who will offer a musical performance; and the rest of the contestants of the program will be on the set to review their passage through the reality and to settle the pending accounts, in an evening in which the winners of the Gold Cubes who were absent will receive their awards.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘West Side Story’

United States, 1961 (145 minutes). Directors: Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins. Performers: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn.

One of the best known musicals in the history of cinema. The immortal tale of Romeo and Juliet take up the news in this dramatic and beautiful story of gang love affairs, set in the dark atmosphere of the Brooklyn street gangs of the time. In addition to being awarded with several oscars (film and director, among others) and having magnificent performances (unforgettable Natalie Wood), has not lost an iota of interest over the years. Essential.

22.00 / The 2

Revival of ‘The Riders of Dawn’

TVE replenishes The riders of dawn, miniseries that brings to light the workers’ revolution of 1934 in Asturias. Vicente Aranda was in charge of bringing the work of Jesús Fdez. Santos to the screen, with the leading role of some regulars from his filmography, Victoria Abril, Jorge Sanz and Maribel Verdú, which began in 1922 in an Asturian town, Las Caldas. The calm pulse of this small town is only altered by the existence of a spa run by a wealthy Indian woman. His niece, Marian, the protagonist lives with the ambition of becoming the owner of the establishment. Different crossed loves and historical events mark the rhythm of the argument together with the arrival of successive summers.

22.35 / Neox

The pre-patties of ‘Happy New Year’

Neox celebrates the ten years of its pre-chimes with a special that will feature the long-awaited meeting of the popular space of the chain, I know what you did. Patricia Conde, Pilar Rubio, Dani Mateo, Miki Nadal, Cristina Pedroche, Berta Collado, Alberto Casado and Rober Bodegas will be the stars of this special reunion. Then, live at midnight, turn for the pre-breads with Patricia Conde and Miki Nadal. In addition, as an opening act for the night, the channel will offer from 9:00 p.m. Zapping (Gourmet Edition), a special with the best moments of the laSexta program in this 2021.

22.40 / The 1

‘Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter’

Snow White and the Huntsman. United States, 2012 (127 minutes). Director: Rupert Sanders. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth.

The classic written by the Brothers Grimm is well known to all. But rarely has this children’s tale taken on such a dark and somber tone that it seems to draw from the same sources as the famous and blockbuster The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Far from this problem or advantage, depending on who looks at it, it cannot be denied that the set is very entertaining despite the twilight girl Kristen Stewart (not the always interesting Charlize Theron). It deserves a review.

22.55 / Four

The sixth wave of the coronavirus in ‘Horizon’

Tonight, Horizon It will address the rise in infections in the sixth wave of the coronavirus due to the Omicron variant, the record of the maximum incidence in the entire pandemic in Spain and the reliability of antigen tests in pharmacies, among other issues. In addition, the program will delve into large-scale ‘ransomware’ cyberattacks, such as the one suffered by the US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, which had to pay a ransom of almost five million dollars to a group of hackers, and itself These situations may cause a digital blackout.

23.00 / # 0

‘The descendants’

The descendants. United States, 2011 (115 minutes). Director: Alexander Payne. Cast: George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller.

After getting good reviews with About Schmidt and above all, Between glasses, Alexander Payne directed this exciting, balanced and award-winning tragicomedy, centered on the eternal conflicts of the human condition within the family nucleus. A story of moral struggles that benefited from a George Clooney embroidering his difficult role. Of the best of the year 2011.

23.35 / TCM

‘The human jungle’

Coogan’s bluff. United States, 1969 (90 minutes). Director: Don Siegel. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Lee J. Cobb, Susan Clark.

The first meeting between Don Siegel and Clint Eastwood responded to the expectations created. A deputy sheriff, dressed in his Texan hat and riding boots, tries to find the whereabouts of a dangerous criminal who has fled justice in this entertaining film, in which its attractive locations and successful action scenes stand out. Anecdotally, we will say that this story served as the basis for the famous television series McCIoud.

24.00 / Movistar Premieres2

‘Matrix Revolutions’

United States, 2003 (130 minutes). Directors: Andy and Larry Wachowski. Performers: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss.

Far from the shocking first installment, and even the second pyrotechnics, this confusing end of the trilogy Matrix. But, despite everything, it cannot be denied that it contains very spectacular sequences (more the result of its great budget than of talent, such as the rebels’ twenty-minute fight with the machines).

0.35 / The 1

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’

The lord of the rings: The fellowship of the ring. United States-Australia, 2001 (165 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Performers: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen.

Splendid and spectacular adaptation of Tolkien’s mythical work onslaught, in three commercial installments (this is the first), by a Peter Jackson (also responsible for The Hobbit: an unexpected journey, currently on billboards around the world) who respects passage step by step the spirit of the immortal novel. In addition, it has some really impressive special effects.

1.15 / AMC

‘The next three days’

The Next Three Days. United States, 2010 (122 minutes). Director: Paul Haggis. Performers: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson.

Paul Haggis, director of films such as Crash Y In the valley of Elah, surrounded himself with a very commercial cast to direct this new version of Crossing the boundary, a very interesting French film made in 2008 by Fred Cavayé. A mixture of drama and intrigue that, unfortunately for the viewer, is neither boring, nor exciting, nor quite the opposite.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.