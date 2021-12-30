What is HDMI 2.1a?

Standards HDMI They are a disaster. HDMI 2.1in particular, it’s an exceptionally frustrating mess, with messy support among TV makers, cable makers, and gadgets making setup, say, 120Hz gaming on a PS5 or Xbox series x be a unique and heartbreaking experience.

The HDMI Forum is getting ahead of CES with its latest revision of the HDMI spec stack, HDMI 2.1a, you are here to try to make everything better and simpler.

HDMI 2.1a

Let’s start with the good: HDMI 2.1a is an upcoming revision of the HDMI 2.1 stack and adds a major new feature, Source-Based Tone Mapping or SBTM. SBTM is a new feature HDR which downloads some of the HDR tone mapping to the source of the content (like your computer or set-top box) along with the tone mapping that your TV or monitor is doing.

SBTM is not a new HDR standard, it is not here to replace HDR10 or Dolby Vision. Instead, it is intended to help existing HDR settings work better by allowing the content source to better optimize the content that passes to the screen or by eliminating the need for the user to manually calibrate their displays for HDR by having the source device configure content for specific content.

Other use cases could be for when there is a mix of content types, such as for streamers (which could have an HDR game next to a black and white text window), displaying each content area.

The HDMI Forum notes that it will be possible for set-top boxes, game companies and TV manufacturers to add support through firmware updates for HDMI 2.1a and its source-based tone mapping “depending on your design.”

However, given the usual trajectory of TV spec updates, it seems virtually guaranteed that, in most cases, users will not get the new features until they purchase a new TV that supports HDMI 2.1a right away (which, as of now, is precisely zero of them, given that the spec is yet to be fully released).

Bad points

Now here’s the bad thing: like any other unique feature of HDMI 2.1, which includes variable refresh rates, low-latency automatic connections, and the bandwidth needed to deliver things like 10K resolution or 120Hz refresh rates, SBTM It will be an optional feature that manufacturers can support, but it is not something they should endorse.

This is because HDMI Forum and HDMI Licensing Administrator (the two organizations that define and license the HDMI standards, respectively) run the standards as a set that contains all of the above standards.

As TFTCentral explains, according to the HDMI license manager, now that HDMI 2.1 exists, there is no longer the HDMI 2.0 standard – all new HDMI 2.0 ports need to be grouped under brand HDMI 2.1, despite not using any of the new features included in the “New” 2.1 standard.

HDMI 2.1a will work similarly – once the standard is released, per the HDMI license manager rules, all new ports will theoretically be labeled HDMI 2.1a, but will not have to offer the new SBTM or even any HDMI 2.1 feature.

The argument of the Forum HDMI It’s that that’s how their standards have always worked, and that optional features allow manufacturers to have flexibility in the functionality they offer (an entry-level set, for example, probably doesn’t need ports that support 8K 120Hz VRR gaming).

And the group says companies should list the features their hardware supports so customers are clear about what their hardware is capable of, beyond numerical expectations.

However, that argument doesn’t really hold up. The point of the standards is that they are meant to simplify this sort of thing, standardizing it across devices, if you have to dig into a spec sheet to find out if the specific refresh rate feature you want is compatible with a new TV, Why bother with the HDMI 2.x branding in the first place?

Even better, the report from TFTCentral notes that most manufacturers do not follow HDMI licensing recommendations for port labeling.

For now at least, TV companies for the most part still list HDMI 2.0 ports as “HDMI 2.0” and reserved the HDMI 2.1 label for ports that actually support the newer features.

But the crucial problem is that according to the rules of the organization licensing the standard, these companies don’t have to do this, and technically they shouldn’t label things like this, even though it’s more useful to customers.

This means that there is a chance that less scrupulous (or just more ignorant) companies could start marketing HDMI 2.1 ports that don’t actually offer any 2.1 or 2.1a features.

That leaves the upcoming HDMI 2.1a standard and its new SBTM feature in the same place as the rest of HDMI 2.1 and its feature set – a potentially useful new feature that could make the content you watch and play back look better, but probably will be better, require the purchase of new hardware and cables, and may not even be compatible with devices that claim to have “HDMI 2.1a” ports.

That means like CES 2022 And your slew of TV commercials are about to arrive, the only way to make sure you’re getting the HDMI features you want is, as always, to make sure you read the fine print.

