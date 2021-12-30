What is a HIATAL HERNIA, the condition that led EDUIN CAZ to the hospital? Symptoms and Treatment

Eduin caz, vocalist of Firm Group it’s found hospitalized and after so much speculation about his health condition, finally a release in which they describe the real reason why it is delicate.

From the official account of Grupo Firme and that of Daisy Anahy, The singer’s wife mentioned that the photograph that recently went viral about the leader of the band corresponds to the moment in which he was treated by the doctors, to later diagnose it with “Hiatal hernia with changes in the mucosa of the esophagus”, discarding Covid 19 as had been rumored.

What is a hiatal hernia?

According to the Mayo Clinic portal, hiatal hernia occurs “when the upper part of the stomach protrudes through the large muscle that separates the chest abdomen (diaphragm) ”, they explain on the specialized page.

He also mentions that when it is small it does not cause problems and in many cases the patient does not even know that he has one, however, a large one causes food and acid to return through the esophagus “This causes heartburn. Generally, self-care measures or medications can alleviate these symptom. When the hiatal hernia is very large, it may require surgery ”, they mention.

What are the symptoms?

Some of the symptoms that a hiatal hernia patient may develop are:

Heartburn

Regurgitation of food or liquid into the mouth

Back-up of stomach acid into the esophagus (acid reflux)

Difficulty to swallow

Abdominal or chest pain

Feeling full shortly after eating

Shortness of breath

Vomiting with blood or black stools, which may indicate gastrointestinal bleeding

Which is the treatment?

The treatment assigned to each patient is depending on the severity, in mild cases it is only necessary to control the symptoms, but in the more serious or complicated the instructions may change.

Avoid foods with fat, fried, pepper and spices, chocolate, alcohol, coffee, citrus fruits and tomatoes.

Lose weight in case of obesity.

Give up smoking.

Raise the head of the bed about 10 cm: the aim is to achieve an inclination of the entire trunk, that is why articulated beds or placing wooden blocks on the front legs of the bed are recommended.

Avoid lying down until 2 or 3 hours after ingestion.

Dietary and postural measures must be maintained despite following drug treatment.

The notice. Firm Group

