What does ‘Saoko’ mean, the title of Rosalía’s new single

Saoko daddy soako. Rosalía repeats saoko in your new theme like a call to the rhythm, to the dance, to let gor. A parallel could be made with the tra tra from Badly, but there are clear differences between them.

While saoko is a term that already exists in the Latin colloquial language, the tra tra is a adlip that Rosalía turned into a rallying cry and a global cover letter.

Three years have passed since Rosalía premiered The evil will and practically since that day the artist has been working on her third album. Just like he did with his collaboration with The Weeknd on Fame, the artist has taken her fans by surprise with the leak of a minute of her new single. Its titled Saoko and it sounds experimental, saturated and full of synths. A new world to explore, a new facet of the singer.

What does it mean Saoko

Although Rosalía has coined it with k, it is more common to see ‘saoco’ written with c. The meaning is the same.

It is a term of African origin widely used in Latin America that means flavor, rhythm, music, flavor or good movement. Daddy Yankee and Wisin have a song named after this.

In addition, Saoko is one of the artistic names of Wilson Manyoma Gil, a Colombian salsa singer who belonged to the Sonora Juventud group and the Fruko y sus Tesos orchestra, and performed as a grile dancer (traditional dances from Cali) between 1966 and 1972.