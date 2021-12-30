“Welcome aboard”: George Clooney’s doppelganger left Guido Kaczka speechless

Once the segment starts “The Similarities” in Welcome aboard (the thirteen) it is impossible to change channels. The section has become the best plan for summer afternoons and surprises are never lacking. Sometimes the participants look a lot like a famous person and other times you have to work very fine to find any similarity. But this Wednesday one participant left no doubt: it was equal to George Clooney.

He barely opened the door to welcome the “double” of the star of The Big Scam and other successes, Guido Kackzka he was stunned. “Impressive. I saw it and couldn’t believe it. The big seven … this is the San Sebastián festival, wooden boat through Venice ”, exclaimed the driver with his classic tone of incredibility. And he added: “Oh announcer, it’s the same!”

The man said that his daughter “from the heart” was the one who signed him up to compete in the program. What’s more, explained that he is a native of San Martín and works as a receptionist. “When people arrive they say ‘I come to see you …’. They all stay at the entrance table ”, joked Guido.

Same face, same poses: Wanda Nara’s “double” surprised Guido Kaczka in “Welcome Aboard”

Not only do the stunts of international celebrities parade through the cycle that Guido Kaczka leads, there is also a place for those who look like local figures. One of the visits that had the most impact was that of a young woman with features very similar to those of Wanda nara.

As soon as they entered the study, most realized that It was a young woman with a media air that made headlines every week. “Splendid, total. It can not be believed! We have it here, I’m dying ”, exclaimed the driver.

The double of Wanda Nara participated in the section “Los Similar”. (Photo: Captura eltrece – instagram / wanda_icardi)

She recognized that many people know her as “The Wanda Nara de Quilmes”. “This is the first time that I am on TV. A friend signed up for me, I don’t know what I’m doing here ”, she acknowledged with a bit of shyness. However, afterwards he relaxed a bit in front of the camera and was encouraged to imitate various poses of the wife of Mauro Icardi. Seeing her, Kaczka came to a conclusion: when he’s in profile, it’s the same.

Of course, the “double” of Nara did not take long to have an impact on social networks where many users agreed that the Quilmeña had a certain air to the media, but also There were several tweets saying that she was more like former MP Vicky Donda. A comment that the cycle driver had already slipped when he asked him several times if it was not a policy.