The transaction between Blue Cross Y Monterrey about exchanging your players Luis Romo Y Carlos Rodriguez, respectively, seems to be very advanced, as the youth squad Monterrey He was questioned about his future and assured that in the next few days he could be arriving at The Ferris Wheel.

“We are fine-tuning so that everything is done,” said the midfielder upon leaving Neighborhood.

And it is that, although the young Mexican still train with Striped, He too national team was no longer considered by the coach Javier Aguirre to participate in the match friendly that they disputed in front of Roadrunner, meeting where the regal they took the victory by a score of 12-1.

Thus, it is a fact that the exchange of blunt for Rodriguez It is already more than clear and it will be a matter of days for both clubs to confirm their new reinforcement seven days after the start of the Closing 2022.

It is worth mentioning that both players They have a current contract with their respective teams. However, while at light blue 26-year-old had one year left with Machine and intended to emigrate to Old continent, his dream European will have to wait and Rodriguez, who ended his employment relationship with the Gang in June 2023 I was not very convinced of reaching Blue Cross, but finally accepted the proposal.

After reaching this agreement, the Blue Cross will add to your room reinforcement after the arrival of Christian Tabó, Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga. While those of the Sultana del Norte, with Luis Romo would be adding to their first reinforcement facing the Closing 2022.

