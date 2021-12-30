Watch out! WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from 2022

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A sad reality is that, as technology advances, there are some devices that are left behind. Year after year, various devices become obsolete and unable to receive the latest software updates. Unfortunately, this causes them to stop being compatible with some of the most important applications. Just that will happen with a lot of devices that will be left without WhatsApp, a communication application.

As our friends tell about Qore, in its frequently asked questions section, WhatsApp revealed the minimum requirements to use the application from 2022. So, starting next year you will need a cell phone with the following characteristics

Phones with Android 4.1 and later versions

Phones with iOS 10 and later versions

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions (includes Jio Phone and Jio Phone)

As you can see, the requirements were not raised that much. After all, the requirements in 2021 were Android 4.0.3 or iOS 10. Thus, it is not estimated that many phone models will no longer receive compatibility and support.

Now, it should also be mentioned that this will affect devices such as the iPhon 4S, the Gamsung Galaxy S3 mini and the Sony Xperia M. Check the cell phone operating system to confirm that you are not going to be left without the possibility of using WhatsApp .

And you, do you have any of these phones? What will you do after running out of WhatsApp? Tell us in the comments.

