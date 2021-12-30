Until forever! 5 Apple devices that have been discontinued in 2021

The year 2021 has left five Apple devices behind, we will not see them again as they are officially discontinued.

2021 comes to an end and Throughout the year we have seen how several Apple devices stopped being sold. It is the natural evolution and we will remember them for a long time, but these devices and company products are no longer available for purchase as they have been discontinued. You will no longer be able to buy these devices at an Apple Store.

iPhone XR

Whoever he was best-selling smartphone of the year in 2019 has officially stopped being sold in the Apple Store. It is true that it can still be officially found in many stores, and that it is still a very good iPhone, highly recommended if we find it at a good price. You still have years of updates ahead of you.

The iPhone XR changed the history of Apple, or at least the iPhone. It was the first time that the company decided to launch a companion to its top-of-the-range iPhone, at a lower price but sharing most of the specifications. A success that continues to this day, first with the iPhone 11 and then with the iPhone 12 and 13.

iMac Pro

The iMac Pro was a good device for a specific period of time, however Apple did not decide to give continuity and little by little it became obsolete Specs-wise, it was released in 2017 and had hardly any updates. This hampered its sales and Apple decided to discontinue this computer at the beginning of the year.

But nevertheless, Apple could re-launch an iMac Pro in 2022. The company is rumored to be working on a new 27-inch iMac with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from the MacBook Pro, so it could inherit its surname as well.

HomePod

In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the original HomePod to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. The pretensions of Apple, launching a high-end speaker, made that the sales did not accompany too much. Perhaps a better strategy would have been to launch an affordable model first and then a higher quality one. We will see if in the future we will have a HomePod again.

Space Gray Accessories

The iMac Pro was available in a unique space gray color, and include accessories in this color: a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. With the disappearance of the device, Apple also stopped selling these accessories independently.

21.5-inch iMac

The arrival of the 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip and its new design, made the previous generation iMac will stop selling. Although both models coexisted for a few months, in October 2021 Apple decided to end its sale.

Some of these devices already have a replacement, and others will likely have one in the near future. What is clear is that we will not see them again at the Apple Store.

