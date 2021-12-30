Unsecured Creditors Committee recommends voting against – El Financiero

The Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) will vote against Aeroméxico’s restructuring plan for consider it disproportionate and with notable benefits for Delta, as well as for some company executives.

“The committee encourages the general unsecured creditors of Aerovías, Aeroméxico Connect and Aeroméxico Cargo to vote no and reject the plan proposed by the debtors,” the documentation indicates.

According to information from the Southern District Court of New York, where the Chapter 11 process of the Mexican airline has been carried out, the Committee estimates that the exit plan inappropriately grants $ 255 million, of the new company, to Delta, current shareholders and directors of the airline.

“The business plan on which the reorganization plan is based significantly underestimates the current and future performance of the company, resulting in a depressed valuation and underestimated recoveries for unsecured creditors,” the Committee adds in the documents.

The UCC is made up of the Aeroméxico pilots union, aircraft lessors, as well as other related suppliers with whom the company has debts, although restructured.

The final voting date for the plan is January 7 next and January 18, 2022 will be when the Court will hold the hearing to review the exit plan proposed by Aeroméxico, in which the company will regroup its shareholders: while current investors will be completely diluted, Delta Airlines will have 20 percent. percent of the new shares, Apollo 22.3 percent; and some Mexican investors will hold a 4.1 percent position.

The rest of the company, about 53 percent, will be distributed among new shareholders who will enter the company through a Public Offer for the Acquisition of Shares (OPA), which was not well taken by the financial markets during the first days. after your ad.

The UCC also calls into question the 5-year plan proposed by Aeroméxico, as it indicates that the recovery of the airline is not adequately considered in the departure plan.

“The underestimated business plan necessarily translates into underestimated proposals and, consequently, underestimated recoveries for unsecured creditors,” note the creditors.