Unsafe cars 2021. These are the best sellers in Mexico

The car safety should be one of the most important aspects for manufacturersHowever, this is not always the case, since not all models sold in Mexico during 2021 managed to pass crash tests and safety evaluations.

The latest results of the New Vehicle Evaluation Program for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP) revealed which models failed the safety tests, obtaining zero stars in their overall evaluation.

Its about Kia Sportage, Hyundai Accent (new model) and Renault duster. “It is very disappointing that a group of vehicle manufacturers as important as Hyundai-Kia offers such low safety performance for standard safety equipment to Latin American consumers,” he said. Alejandro Furas, general secretary of Latin NCAP.

“The life of a Latin American does not seem to be as valuable and important as the life of a Korean, American, Japanese, European or Australian and we deserve the same basic levels of security without having to pay more for them,” added Furas.

Kia sportage

This model made in South Korea, with two frontal airbags and without standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), got zero stars.

The SUV reached 48.15 percent in Adult Occupant Protection, 14.87 percent in Child Occupant Protection, 57.64 percent in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Users of the Roads and 6.98 percent in Safety Assistance Systems.

The Sportage was evaluated on frontal impact, side impact, whiplash (whiplash) and pedestrian protection. The model showed good performance in the frontal impact and in the side impact for the protection of the adult occupant, however, the lack of standard head side airbag limited vehicle score.

The whiplash test showed good protection. The cabin structure was considered stable and the foot area was considered unstable. The Child Occupant Protection was poor because Kia refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for testing.

The Overall Pedestrian Protection was average to adequate, with marginal to good protection on the protection of the upper and lower legs and good to marginal protection on the pedestrian’s head.

New Hyundai Accent

Made in India and Mexico, with a front airbag as standard equipment and without standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), got zero stars.

The compact sedan achieved 9.23 percent in Adult Occupant Protection, 12.68 percent in Child Occupant Protection, 53.11 percent in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Users of the Roads and 6.98 percent in Security Assistance Systems.

The new Accent was evaluated on frontal impact, side impact, whiplash (whiplash) and pedestrian protection. The model showed poor performance on frontal impact with a red chest for the adult companion which reduced to zero points in this test and a side impact protection marginal to good for adult protection.

In the side post impact test it scored zero points as it could not be performed because the model does not offer side head protection as standard equipment. The whiplash test showed marginal protection. The structure of the cabin and the footwell were considered stable.

The Child Occupant Protection was poor because Hyundai refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for testing. While Pedestrian Protection in general was marginal to weak for the head, good for the upper leg and weak to adequate for the lower leg, the vehicle does not offer Autonomous Emergency Braking for Vulnerable Road Users to compensate for the protection to pedestrians described above, mitigate or eventually prevent contact with pedestrians.

Renault duster

The Renault’s Duster SUV, made in Brazil and Romania, with two airbags earned zero stars. It reached 29 percent in Adult Occupant Protection, 23 percent in Child Occupant Protection, 51 percent in Protection for Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users and 35 percent in Safety Assistance Systems.

The protection offered to the head and neck of the driver and passenger was good, but the protection offered to the chest of the driver and passenger was marginal. The driver’s knees and one passenger knee received marginal protection, as they can collide with dangerous structures behind the dash. The other knee of the passenger received good protection. The driver’s shins received good and adequate protection and the passenger’s shins received adequate protection.

The footwell area was considered unstable and the passenger compartment structure was considered unstable and is not capable of supporting higher loads.

ANDThe vehicle showed a fuel leak after the frontal impact test.

