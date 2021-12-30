Understandable? Man blows up his Tesla with dynamite instead of buying him a replacement battery

Of course, because anyone would make a decision like that … Everyone at some point in life has come across that bitter moment in which something that cost a lot of money breaks down and then we have to decide, or we invest another good wool to fix it or it we let die. However, we can say thatand we never crossed a decision like the one that the owner of this one had Tesla.

It turns out that the owner of a car has a company created by Elon musk He decided to blow up his car rather than buy the battery he needed to get it working again. A decision that perhaps few of us understand knowing that This piece cost more than 460 thousand Mexican pesos. WTF ?!

A man wanted to fix his 2013 Tesla

It’s about the story of Pommijätkät, a youtuber from Finland who in a recent video revealed that a few months ago his Tesla Model S of the year 2013 it began to register faults after reaching 1,500 kilometers. Which is why he decided to take the car to an official Tesla technical service in the hope that they would give him a solution.

And of course, in the service they gave him an alternative, although perhaps not the one he expected. Tesla technicians told him that the only way for the car to work again was to replace the battery which cost about 20 thousand euros –Various super, as Lolita Cortés would say–, so the owner decided not to bleed his wallet and made a drastic decision.

But the joke was expensive, so he better blew up his car

Pommijätkät got together with another youtuber and more friends to record from different angles how his Tesla Model S exploded into pieces. Something they did on a mountain far from civilization and with the help of 30 kilos of explosives that tied the poor car so that literally hundreds of pieces of the Tesla would fly through the air.

The video in question was posted on the youtuber’s channel, but that was not the only thing since This subject and his compas also threw a doll with the face of Elon Musk, as a protest to the businessman for forcing him to explode his Tesla by needing a spare part that costs a lot of money.

There is the video in question:

Although we did not understand anything they were saying, we must say that heThe images of the exploding Tesla are quite strong. Especially because of the strong message it sends to the company, one which by the way hundreds of users on YouTube support. Would you guys have done something like that? 🤔