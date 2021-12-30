Ubisoft deletes a user’s account with all its games, excuses itself in the GDPR

A player from Norway, identified as “Tor”, discovered that your user account on Ubisoft Connect was deleted by the companyalong with his library of games worth hundreds of dollars.

As he explained to PCWorld, Tor sold his computer during 2020 in an attempt to control his addiction to video games, and after a year, he felt that it was time to resume his hobby. However, when he tried to log into his user account on Ubisoft Connect, he discovered that it had been deleted forever.

His first reaction was to reset his password, believing that capable had been confused and therefore could not access his account. It is at that moment that he discovers old Ubisoft emails in spam warning that they were going to close his account, which ended up happening and being the real reason why he could not access his account. Tor had bought Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed games, among others, worth a few hundred dollars, and this was all spoiled after his account was permanently deleted.

The player found a single email from Ubisoft that warned that the user account registered inactivity and that it could be deleted, but nothing more. According to the policies of most game stores, the standard procedure requires sending several warnings before resorting to the closure of an account, which did not happen in the case of Ubisoft.

Ubisoft blames European regulations

According to a Ubisoft representative, they deleted the user account following the regulations of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and not due to company policies. Article 5.1 of the GDPR is related to the amount of time for which a company can store personal information of users, and apparently, Ubisoft set a period of one year to delete the data.

For its part, Ubisoft’s Terms of Policy and Privacy of Service establish that the company can send a warning and delete a user account after six months of inactivity. However, the representative explained that the company does not normally delete accounts with purchased games. Typically, three warnings are issued before any type of action is taken and ensure that an account with less than 4 years of inactivity has never been deleted. They also promised that they would contact Tor to resolve the situation, something that will be complicated considering that all the information that proved what games it had was deleted.

No other platform deleted your accounts

As for Tor, he explained that no other platform did something similar. In fact, the GOG or Steam terms of use don’t even mention deleting a user account for inactivity. In the case of Blizzard, you can change the name of a WoW character or delete an inactive Diablo II account in cases of prolonged inactivity, although these are much longer than that taken by Ubisoft.

This bad experience It serves as a reminder to us that we do not have actual possession of the digital products we purchase. In most cases, We are at the mercy of things like this happening to us. Unfortunately, it is all that we have left depending more and more on digital formats, especially in the video game industry, so we will have to be careful to prevent things like this from happening.

What do you think about this Ubisoft procedure with the account of this Norwegian user? Does it seem appropriate or do you think you should wait longer?

